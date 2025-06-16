Ria Honoured with the Realty+ Woman Icon Award 2025, Celebrating 11 Years of Impact in Corporate Real Estate

After being featured in Forbes and Business World's 40 Under 40 list, Ria Singh has now been honoured with the Realty+ Woman Icon award, acknowledging her impactful leadership and contributions to the evolving landscape of Corporate Real Estate (CRE).

With over 11 years in the industry, Ria has consistently championed people-centric strategies, operational excellence and inclusive growth. Her journey reflects a deep commitment to shaping the future of workplaces while fostering environments where talent and innovation thrive. Looking ahead, she remains focused on building sustainable, agile environments that balance performance with well-being and purpose.

“This recognition is not just mine, it's shared with every woman who dares to lead in spaces where she was once invisible. I'm deeply grateful to the Corporate Real Estate industry, which has not only shaped my career but also given me the platform to drive meaningful impact,” Ria said.

She further reflected on the broader evolution within the sector: “The CRE sector has seen significant transformation over the past decade and it's heartening to witness the growing presence and leadership of women across roles and functions. There’s still progress to be made, but the momentum is certainly there.”

Reports indicate that women constitute approximately 12% of the workforce in India's real estate sector, with only 2% holding executive-level positions in construction and real estate firms.

Reflecting on the support system behind her success, Ria expressed heartfelt gratitude: “I am profoundly grateful to my remarkable family, to my mother and sister whose unwavering love and guidance have nurtured my strength, compassion and resilience. I am especially grateful to the men in my life, my father and husband, who, with constant belief and encouragement, have stood by my side. They have ensured I never wavered in my confidence or purpose. My husband’s enduring support has been the cornerstone of my journey, empowering me to rise, remain grounded and thrive.”