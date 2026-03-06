Updated 6 March 2026 at 13:07 IST
Roboplasty Centre Performs Suburban Mumbai’s First Bilateral Oxinium Journey Partial Knee Surgery At CritiCare Asia Hospital
Roboplasty Centre was already powered with three globally recognized robotic platforms — VELYS Robotic System, MAKO Robotic System, and CUVIS Robotic System. Despite this advanced infrastructure, the centre made a conscious decision to adopt the CORI 2.0 robotic platform.
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 05: Medical milestones are not defined by technology alone, but by preparedness, responsibility, and the ability to raise standards of patient care.
Dr Santosh Shetty, Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeon and Director, Roboplasty Centre, Malad, at CritiCare Asia Hospital, has achieved a significant clinical milestone by successfully performing Suburban Mumbai’s first bilateral Oxinium Journey Partial Knee Replacement using the advanced CORI 2.0 robotic system.
This achievement marks an important step forward in precision-driven joint replacement and further strengthens Roboplasty Centre’s position among the most technologically advanced orthopaedic institutions in India.
“Robotic technology is not about replacing surgical judgment; it is about enhancing precision and consistency. Every patient’s knee is different, and our responsibility is to choose the right technology for the right indication. The addition of the CORI 2.0 system allows us to personalise treatment further while preserving natural knee function whenever possible,” said Dr. Santosh Shetty.
“Modern joint replacement is moving toward preservation rather than replacement. Partial robotic knee surgery enables treatment of only the diseased portion of the knee while maintaining normal biomechanics. Having multiple robotic platforms allows unbiased surgical planning where technology adapts to the patient—not the other way around. Our goal remains faster recovery, natural movement, and long-term patient satisfaction,” he added.
Strategic Addition to Advanced Robotic Platforms
Roboplasty Centre was already powered with three globally recognised robotic platforms — VELYS Robotic System, MAKO Robotic System, and CUVIS Robotic System. Despite this advanced infrastructure, the centre made a conscious decision to adopt the CORI 2.0 robotic platform.
The guiding philosophy is simple: no single robotic system is ideal for every patient.
Differences in anatomy, expectations, medical history, and functional goals require individualised solutions. The addition of CORI technology expands the centre’s ability to offer customised surgical planning without compromise.
With this integration, Roboplasty Centre now delivers one of the region’s most advanced robotic joint replacement ecosystems, combining multiple robotic platforms and diverse implant technologies to ensure precision-driven, anatomy-specific treatment rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.
What Makes Cori Partial Robotic Knee Replacement Unique
Cori Partial Robotic Knee Replacement represents an advanced approach for treating localised knee arthritis. Unlike total knee replacement, partial knee replacement targets only the damaged compartment, preserving healthy bone, cartilage, and ligaments.
The CORI 2.0 robotic system enhances surgical accuracy through:
- Real-time intraoperative precision
- Accurate bone preparation
- Improved implant positioning
- Better ligament balancing
- Reduced soft-tissue trauma
These advantages contribute to a more natural knee feel, faster recovery, and improved functional outcomes in appropriately selected patients.
Oxinium Journey Implant: A Premium Advancement
The procedure utilised Oxinium Journey II Unicompartmental Knee Replacement implants, designed to closely replicate natural knee movement.
Oxinium, an oxidised zirconium material, offers:
- Superior wear resistance
- Enhanced durability
- Reduced friction
- Hypoallergenic properties
The implant is particularly beneficial for patients with metal sensitivity, younger or active individuals, and those seeking long-term implant longevity with higher functional performance.
A Landmark First in Mumbai’s Suburban Region
The successful completion of the first bilateral Oxinium Journey robotic partial knee replacement using CORI in suburban Mumbai reflects both surgical readiness and coordinated team effort.
The surgery was supported by a comprehensive operating room ecosystem, including anaesthesia led by Dr Shreyas Rao and his team, surgical assistance from Dr Prajyot Jagtap, operating theatre staff, nursing professionals, and rehabilitation specialists Dr Gaurav Jain and Dr Rashi Jain.
Experts note that robotic precision achieves its true value only when supported by an experienced multidisciplinary team.
Congratulating the clinical team, Dr Deepak Namjoshi, Founder & Chairman, CritiCare Asia Group of Hospitals, said:
“At CritiCare Asia Hospitals, our vision has always been to bring globally advanced healthcare closer to the community. This milestone reflects not only our commitment to adopting cutting-edge technology but also the strength of a dedicated clinical team. We congratulate Dr Santosh Shetty and the Roboplasty Centre team for setting a new benchmark in robotic joint replacement and advancing patient care standards in suburban Mumbai.”
Dr Masuuma Namjoshi, Director, CritiCare Asia Group of Hospitals, added:
“Healthcare excellence is achieved when innovation, clinical expertise, and compassionate care come together. The successful performance of this advanced robotic partial knee surgery represents the spirit of continuous progress at CritiCare Asia Hospitals. We congratulate Dr Santosh Shetty and the entire multidisciplinary team for this important achievement.”
Why Multiple Robotic Platforms Matter
Many centres operate with a single robotic system, which may influence surgical planning. At Roboplasty Centre, access to VELYS, MAKO, CUVIS, and CORI robotic systems allows truly patient-specific decision-making.
This approach enables:
- Personalised implant selection
- Appropriate robotic platform choice
- Avoidance of a one-size-fits-all strategy
- Enhanced surgical precision
The addition of CORI reinforces the centre’s commitment to delivering globally benchmarked joint replacement care.
Reflecting the Evolution of Modern Orthopaedics
Contemporary orthopaedics has evolved beyond simply replacing damaged joints. The focus now includes:
- Preservation of native anatomy
- Greater surgical precision
- Improved implant longevity
- Faster rehabilitation
Restoration of natural movement
Cori Partial Robotic Knee Replacement represents this shift toward preservation-based, precision orthopaedics.
Who May Benefit
Patients experiencing:
- Early or moderate compartmental arthritis
- Pain is limited to one area of the knee
- Difficulty walking or climbing stairs
- Failure of conservative treatments
- High functional expectations
may be candidates for robotic partial knee replacement following specialist evaluation.
Commitment to Patient-Centred Innovation
Adopting the CORI 2.0 robotic system, despite already having multiple advanced robotic platforms, reflects the Roboplasty Centre’s patient-first philosophy.
Innovation, experts emphasise, is meaningful only when it translates into improved clinical outcomes and enhanced recovery experiences.
Looking Ahead
Orthopaedic progress continues to be driven not only by technology but by teams committed to advancing standards of care.
Roboplasty Centre aims to continue expanding precision-based joint replacement solutions while providing patients access to globally advanced treatment options within suburban Mumbai.
Patients experiencing persistent knee pain or reduced mobility can consult Dr Santosh Shetty and the Roboplasty team at CritiCare Asia Group of Hospitals to explore individualised robotic treatment options.
