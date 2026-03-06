Roboplasty Centre Performs Suburban Mumbai’s First Bilateral Oxinium Journey Partial Knee Surgery At CritiCare Asia Hospital

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 05: Medical milestones are not defined by technology alone, but by preparedness, responsibility, and the ability to raise standards of patient care.

Dr Santosh Shetty, Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeon and Director, Roboplasty Centre, Malad, at CritiCare Asia Hospital, has achieved a significant clinical milestone by successfully performing Suburban Mumbai’s first bilateral Oxinium Journey Partial Knee Replacement using the advanced CORI 2.0 robotic system.

This achievement marks an important step forward in precision-driven joint replacement and further strengthens Roboplasty Centre’s position among the most technologically advanced orthopaedic institutions in India.

“Robotic technology is not about replacing surgical judgment; it is about enhancing precision and consistency. Every patient’s knee is different, and our responsibility is to choose the right technology for the right indication. The addition of the CORI 2.0 system allows us to personalise treatment further while preserving natural knee function whenever possible,” said Dr. Santosh Shetty.

“Modern joint replacement is moving toward preservation rather than replacement. Partial robotic knee surgery enables treatment of only the diseased portion of the knee while maintaining normal biomechanics. Having multiple robotic platforms allows unbiased surgical planning where technology adapts to the patient—not the other way around. Our goal remains faster recovery, natural movement, and long-term patient satisfaction,” he added.

Strategic Addition to Advanced Robotic Platforms

Roboplasty Centre was already powered with three globally recognised robotic platforms — VELYS Robotic System, MAKO Robotic System, and CUVIS Robotic System. Despite this advanced infrastructure, the centre made a conscious decision to adopt the CORI 2.0 robotic platform.

The guiding philosophy is simple: no single robotic system is ideal for every patient.

Differences in anatomy, expectations, medical history, and functional goals require individualised solutions. The addition of CORI technology expands the centre’s ability to offer customised surgical planning without compromise.

With this integration, Roboplasty Centre now delivers one of the region’s most advanced robotic joint replacement ecosystems, combining multiple robotic platforms and diverse implant technologies to ensure precision-driven, anatomy-specific treatment rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.

What Makes Cori Partial Robotic Knee Replacement Unique

Cori Partial Robotic Knee Replacement represents an advanced approach for treating localised knee arthritis. Unlike total knee replacement, partial knee replacement targets only the damaged compartment, preserving healthy bone, cartilage, and ligaments.

The CORI 2.0 robotic system enhances surgical accuracy through:

Real-time intraoperative precision

Accurate bone preparation

Improved implant positioning

Better ligament balancing

Reduced soft-tissue trauma

These advantages contribute to a more natural knee feel, faster recovery, and improved functional outcomes in appropriately selected patients.

Oxinium Journey Implant: A Premium Advancement

The procedure utilised Oxinium Journey II Unicompartmental Knee Replacement implants, designed to closely replicate natural knee movement.

Oxinium, an oxidised zirconium material, offers:

Superior wear resistance

Enhanced durability

Reduced friction

Hypoallergenic properties

The implant is particularly beneficial for patients with metal sensitivity, younger or active individuals, and those seeking long-term implant longevity with higher functional performance.

A Landmark First in Mumbai’s Suburban Region

The successful completion of the first bilateral Oxinium Journey robotic partial knee replacement using CORI in suburban Mumbai reflects both surgical readiness and coordinated team effort.

The surgery was supported by a comprehensive operating room ecosystem, including anaesthesia led by Dr Shreyas Rao and his team, surgical assistance from Dr Prajyot Jagtap, operating theatre staff, nursing professionals, and rehabilitation specialists Dr Gaurav Jain and Dr Rashi Jain.

Experts note that robotic precision achieves its true value only when supported by an experienced multidisciplinary team.

Congratulating the clinical team, Dr Deepak Namjoshi, Founder & Chairman, CritiCare Asia Group of Hospitals, said:

“At CritiCare Asia Hospitals, our vision has always been to bring globally advanced healthcare closer to the community. This milestone reflects not only our commitment to adopting cutting-edge technology but also the strength of a dedicated clinical team. We congratulate Dr Santosh Shetty and the Roboplasty Centre team for setting a new benchmark in robotic joint replacement and advancing patient care standards in suburban Mumbai.”

Dr Masuuma Namjoshi, Director, CritiCare Asia Group of Hospitals, added:

“Healthcare excellence is achieved when innovation, clinical expertise, and compassionate care come together. The successful performance of this advanced robotic partial knee surgery represents the spirit of continuous progress at CritiCare Asia Hospitals. We congratulate Dr Santosh Shetty and the entire multidisciplinary team for this important achievement.”

Why Multiple Robotic Platforms Matter

Many centres operate with a single robotic system, which may influence surgical planning. At Roboplasty Centre, access to VELYS, MAKO, CUVIS, and CORI robotic systems allows truly patient-specific decision-making.

This approach enables:

Personalised implant selection

Appropriate robotic platform choice

Avoidance of a one-size-fits-all strategy

Enhanced surgical precision

The addition of CORI reinforces the centre’s commitment to delivering globally benchmarked joint replacement care.

Reflecting the Evolution of Modern Orthopaedics

Contemporary orthopaedics has evolved beyond simply replacing damaged joints. The focus now includes:

Preservation of native anatomy

Greater surgical precision

Improved implant longevity

Faster rehabilitation

Restoration of natural movement

Cori Partial Robotic Knee Replacement represents this shift toward preservation-based, precision orthopaedics.

Who May Benefit

Patients experiencing:

Early or moderate compartmental arthritis

Pain is limited to one area of the knee

Difficulty walking or climbing stairs

Failure of conservative treatments

High functional expectations

may be candidates for robotic partial knee replacement following specialist evaluation.

Commitment to Patient-Centred Innovation

Adopting the CORI 2.0 robotic system, despite already having multiple advanced robotic platforms, reflects the Roboplasty Centre’s patient-first philosophy.

Innovation, experts emphasise, is meaningful only when it translates into improved clinical outcomes and enhanced recovery experiences.

Looking Ahead

Orthopaedic progress continues to be driven not only by technology but by teams committed to advancing standards of care.

Roboplasty Centre aims to continue expanding precision-based joint replacement solutions while providing patients access to globally advanced treatment options within suburban Mumbai.