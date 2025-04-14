Rock Paper Scissors is the Latest Stake Original Game to Know About

Updated April 14th 2025, 17:16 IST
If you are someone who enjoys a hobby and cannot wait to have some free time to do so, you know full well how important having options is. Only getting to do a certain thing one way or in the same manner gets boring quickly especially in the modern world when most types of entertainment have a plethora of options. In the world of online gambling, this is especially important for every platform because the field is very competitive. With such a saturated market, one has to stand out in order for the customers to come and stay and for a fan base to be developed naturally. So what do online casinos and betting platforms do about it?
In a sea of competitive online platforms that deal with casino games, wagering, and gambling of all sorts, Stake.com has set itself apart in a very intuitive way. They are among the rare examples of modern services that do not only host the most popular games by the leading operators and publishers like Pragmatic Play for example, but also have their games. Stake Originals is an in-house studio that makes new games every few months and offers what is now a library of many fun and exciting titles, the latest of which is set to be Rock Paper Scissors, a great new gambling game that takes the age-old formula of the iconic hand game. Read on to learn more about it.
What is the Rock Paper Scissors Stake Game?
The latest in the long line of Stake Original titles is set to be Rock Paper Scissors, a new single-round game with a double-down betting feature that is sure to become an instant hit. Set for release on April 15, 2025, exclusively on Skate.com and Stake.us, like other games before it, it takes a familiar mechanic and recognizable gameplay and elevates it online with a fun new betting option that will be interesting for both the fans of the traditional game and the betting enthusiasts. The target audience of the game is players who enjoy thrilling yet straightforward titles of what the original games by Stake have already done. It is sure to appeal to casuals and pros alike due to its quick and entertaining gameplay. The timeless classic is perfect for a game like this and we are all lucky that Stake has recognized it.
The thrilling game of Rock Paper Scissors is fast-paced and challenging in terms of strategy with a healthy dose of luck just like the game we all played as kids. Simply place your bet on the rock, paper, or scissors option, and if you win against the algorithm and the RNG, you can either cash out immediately or continue playing for an increased multiplier of your original wager. With each round, you can choose to risk it all again for a larger payout which adds more suspense and excitement, particularly for the seasoned veterans of online play who are used to longer sessions and higher stakes. Since it follows the basic premise and a recognizable formula, it is easy to understand and get the hang of. Such simplicity, when combined with large multipliers and the option to play more or cash out instantly, is enough for different players to enjoy.
Game Modes, Mechanics, and Bet Limits
The game is as simple as they get and everyone knows the rules already. In this game, you are involved in a virtual duel against the game. If the player’s choice beats the algorithm, they win the bet which is multiplied by the odds and the multiplier. If not, they lose the wager. The game emphasizes quick gameplay and after each round, you can double down and risk it for more money or cash out. There is the manual mode where you select the choice each round, and the single volatility mode which is more difficult and with higher stakes and the potential for more prize money.
Each round lasts only a few seconds, just like in real life. There is anticipation building up that is shown through animations and after a brief moment the hands are shown and the winning choice is highlighted. The player then opts for the money or to continue playing. Animations can be disabled if the players want instant play instead of the animations and the buildup before every round, which is there for immersion purposes. Bet sizes can be adjusted for each round and the betting currency is displayed based on the wallet settings you choose. The panel provides easy access to options that allow you to customize your user interface how you like.
As for the max bet, the game features a limit per round similar to other original titles. It is currently set to 100 BTC and it varies with cryptocurrency trends. The maximum multiplier you can achieve is 1027604.48x of your wager, and the highest number of rounds per game is 20. This means you can opt to double down on your win 20 times, after which you start again. Like all other Stake Originals, Rock Paper Scissors has a return to player (RTP) rating of 98% leaving only a 2% edge to the house.
Design and Style
Aesthetically, the game is very sleek and modern with vibrant colors and an exciting environment. The experience is similar across the original games on the service in what is an effort to make games simple and easy to enjoy while keeping the core design and style interesting yet minimalist. This design is also great because it adapts well to mobile platforms as everything is mobile-friendly and responsive on a wide variety of operating systems and platforms. The home page is simple with guides and options visible and the animations are clear and helpful.
To keep up with brand consistency, the backgrounds are in line with other Stake Originals as they are one big happy family of games that cater to the same audience. To keep up with the animations and visual design, there are also sound effects that elevate the experience further. Exciting and suspenseful music is there to build up anticipation and make the player feel more into it. Making your choice and having the transitioning music change into a celebratory tune when you win is a great feeling that you will start to notice sooner and sooner as you play this game a few times. Together with the visuals and the gameplay, it is all very finely tuned in what is a complete modern game that most people will adore from day one.
Other Stake Originals You Should Try
As you know, Rock Paper Scissors is hardly the first Stake Original to come out. Before this game, plenty of other titles became popular on the platform and still see thousands of players at any given moment. Between them, at the moment of writing, there are tens of thousands enjoying these simple yet intriguing games that have everything a modern online gambling enthusiast could want. Quick, easy, and fun, they check all the boxes.
The best original titles by this platform are Mines, Dice, Plinko, Limbo, Pump, Crash, and Dragon Tower. Thousands also play Wheel, Keno, Cases, Flip, Hilo, Blackjack, Diamonds, Roulette, and Slide. Slightly less popular but still with hundreds of players at any given time are TOme of Life, Scared Spin, Video Poker, Blue Samurai, and Baccarat. There will surely be more in the future as the publisher comes up with new ideas all the time.
Rock Paper Scissors FAQ
How often do you think about some facts about this popular hand game? Probably not that often, which means you do not know some interesting things about it. Here are some of the most frequently asked questions about this game now that it has gone online and become an interesting and exciting gambling game.
1. What is Rock Paper Scissors?
Rock Paper Scissors is a traditional, simple hand game typically played between two people. Each player simultaneously forms one of three shapes with their hand, rock with a fist, paper with an open hand, or scissors with a fist with the index and middle fingers extended in a “V” symbolizing a pair of scissors.
2. What are the rules of the game?
The rules are simple each option wins against one and loses against the other. Rock beats scissors, scissors beat paper, and paper beats rock.
3. How do you play Rock Paper Scissors?
Both players count to three aloud, or say “Rock, Paper, Scissors, Shoot!”.On "Shoot," both players reveal their hand gestures. Oftentimes, this can be omitted and you show hands after “Three” or “Scissors”. The winner is determined by the rules mentioned above. If both players choose the same gesture, it is a tie and they go again.
4. Can you play Rock Paper Scissors with more than two players?
You can play with more than two players and the rules are usually the same. Each player chooses a hand gesture and the winner can be determined by comparing who beats whom, though it can be a little trickier with more players. For example, one Scissors beats all the Papers so one player can beat everyone else.
5. What do the different hand gestures mean?
Rock is said to represent strength and power, as a solid, unbreakable object. Paper represents knowledge or diplomacy as it can wrap or cover things. Scissors stand for sharpness and cutting, as they can slice through paper.
6. Is there a strategy for Rock Paper Scissors?
While Rock Paper Scissors is typically a game of chance and luck, players often try to predict what their opponent will choose next based on patterns or psychology using reverse psychology and thinking a few moves ahead. Some strategies include random choice as you try to select one of the three gestures at random to avoid patterns. On the other hand, some players use more psychological patterns like choosing Paper after someone chooses Rock or skipping that and going for the Scissors anticipating they would opt for Paper.
7. Why does Rock Paper Scissors sometimes seem unfair?
The game is generally designed to be fair with each of the three choices having an equal chance of winning. However, if players develop patterns or biases toward certain choices and always pick one, it can create an imbalance. The game is based on chance, but the human element of prediction can skew outcomes and make it more or less interesting.
7. What is "Rock Paper Scissors Lizard Spock"?
In pop culture, there have been a few iterations where the game was expanded on and adapted. "Rock Paper Scissors Lizard Spock" is an extended version of the game popularized by the TV show The Big Bang Theory where one of the main characters, Sheldon, adds two more gestures, Lizard and Spock. Lizard is a hand gesture with a thumb and four fingers extended in a "Lizard" shape. Spock, a Star Trek character, is the popular Vulcan salute with the hand held up with the palm forward and the fingers split into a "V" shape.
Additional rules exist to account for these gestures and go as follows: Scissors decapitate Lizard. Lizard poisons Spock. Spock smashes Scissors. Scissors cut Paper. Paper covers Rock. Rock crushes Lizard. Lizard eats Paper. Paper disproves Spock. Spock vaporizes Rock. Rock crushes Scissors.
9. Can Rock Paper Scissors be used for decision-making in real life?
Yes, and many people use the game to make quick decisions in a fair and fun way. It is commonly used for things like deciding who goes first in a game or who gets the last piece of pizza. Since the game has equal chances of winning for each player, it is a quick and simple way to resolve smaller and irrelevant disputes, but also some more serious situations if all else fails.
10. Can you play Rock Paper Scissors online?
Yes. Many websites, apps, and games allow you to play Rock Paper Scissors against friends or random opponents online. Some versions even add creative twists, like custom gestures or animated effects. One of the latest is the Stake Original gambling game.
