Rock Paper Scissors is the Latest Stake Original Game to Know About

If you are someone who enjoys a hobby and cannot wait to have some free time to do so, you know full well how important having options is. Only getting to do a certain thing one way or in the same manner gets boring quickly especially in the modern world when most types of entertainment have a plethora of options. In the world of online gambling, this is especially important for every platform because the field is very competitive. With such a saturated market, one has to stand out in order for the customers to come and stay and for a fan base to be developed naturally. So what do online casinos and betting platforms do about it?

In a sea of competitive online platforms that deal with casino games, wagering, and gambling of all sorts, Stake.com has set itself apart in a very intuitive way. They are among the rare examples of modern services that do not only host the most popular games by the leading operators and publishers like Pragmatic Play for example, but also have their games. Stake Originals is an in-house studio that makes new games every few months and offers what is now a library of many fun and exciting titles, the latest of which is set to be Rock Paper Scissors, a great new gambling game that takes the age-old formula of the iconic hand game. Read on to learn more about it.



What is the Rock Paper Scissors Stake Game?



The latest in the long line of Stake Original titles is set to be Rock Paper Scissors, a new single-round game with a double-down betting feature that is sure to become an instant hit. Set for release on April 15, 2025, exclusively on Skate.com and Stake.us, like other games before it, it takes a familiar mechanic and recognizable gameplay and elevates it online with a fun new betting option that will be interesting for both the fans of the traditional game and the betting enthusiasts. The target audience of the game is players who enjoy thrilling yet straightforward titles of what the original games by Stake have already done. It is sure to appeal to casuals and pros alike due to its quick and entertaining gameplay. The timeless classic is perfect for a game like this and we are all lucky that Stake has recognized it.

The thrilling game of Rock Paper Scissors is fast-paced and challenging in terms of strategy with a healthy dose of luck just like the game we all played as kids. Simply place your bet on the rock, paper, or scissors option, and if you win against the algorithm and the RNG, you can either cash out immediately or continue playing for an increased multiplier of your original wager. With each round, you can choose to risk it all again for a larger payout which adds more suspense and excitement, particularly for the seasoned veterans of online play who are used to longer sessions and higher stakes. Since it follows the basic premise and a recognizable formula, it is easy to understand and get the hang of. Such simplicity, when combined with large multipliers and the option to play more or cash out instantly, is enough for different players to enjoy.



Game Modes, Mechanics, and Bet Limits

The game is as simple as they get and everyone knows the rules already. In this game, you are involved in a virtual duel against the game. If the player’s choice beats the algorithm, they win the bet which is multiplied by the odds and the multiplier. If not, they lose the wager. The game emphasizes quick gameplay and after each round, you can double down and risk it for more money or cash out. There is the manual mode where you select the choice each round, and the single volatility mode which is more difficult and with higher stakes and the potential for more prize money.

Each round lasts only a few seconds, just like in real life. There is anticipation building up that is shown through animations and after a brief moment the hands are shown and the winning choice is highlighted. The player then opts for the money or to continue playing. Animations can be disabled if the players want instant play instead of the animations and the buildup before every round, which is there for immersion purposes. Bet sizes can be adjusted for each round and the betting currency is displayed based on the wallet settings you choose. The panel provides easy access to options that allow you to customize your user interface how you like.

As for the max bet, the game features a limit per round similar to other original titles. It is currently set to 100 BTC and it varies with cryptocurrency trends. The maximum multiplier you can achieve is 1027604.48x of your wager, and the highest number of rounds per game is 20. This means you can opt to double down on your win 20 times, after which you start again. Like all other Stake Originals, Rock Paper Scissors has a return to player (RTP) rating of 98% leaving only a 2% edge to the house.



Design and Style

Aesthetically, the game is very sleek and modern with vibrant colors and an exciting environment. The experience is similar across the original games on the service in what is an effort to make games simple and easy to enjoy while keeping the core design and style interesting yet minimalist. This design is also great because it adapts well to mobile platforms as everything is mobile-friendly and responsive on a wide variety of operating systems and platforms. The home page is simple with guides and options visible and the animations are clear and helpful.



To keep up with brand consistency, the backgrounds are in line with other Stake Originals as they are one big happy family of games that cater to the same audience. To keep up with the animations and visual design, there are also sound effects that elevate the experience further. Exciting and suspenseful music is there to build up anticipation and make the player feel more into it. Making your choice and having the transitioning music change into a celebratory tune when you win is a great feeling that you will start to notice sooner and sooner as you play this game a few times. Together with the visuals and the gameplay, it is all very finely tuned in what is a complete modern game that most people will adore from day one.



Other Stake Originals You Should Try

As you know, Rock Paper Scissors is hardly the first Stake Original to come out. Before this game, plenty of other titles became popular on the platform and still see thousands of players at any given moment. Between them, at the moment of writing, there are tens of thousands enjoying these simple yet intriguing games that have everything a modern online gambling enthusiast could want. Quick, easy, and fun, they check all the boxes.

The best original titles by this platform are Mines, Dice, Plinko, Limbo, Pump, Crash, and Dragon Tower. Thousands also play Wheel, Keno, Cases, Flip, Hilo, Blackjack, Diamonds, Roulette, and Slide. Slightly less popular but still with hundreds of players at any given time are TOme of Life, Scared Spin, Video Poker, Blue Samurai, and Baccarat. There will surely be more in the future as the publisher comes up with new ideas all the time.



