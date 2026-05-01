If you build software for clients - whether you're a freelancer, a small studio, or a full agency - the AI app builder you choose determines your margin, your timeline, and your reputation. I've watched the agency market closely this year, and the migration is dramatic.

Why Most AI App Builders Fail Agency Work

Lovable, Bolt.new, Bubble, Replit, Cursor - every agency has tried at least one of these. The pitch meeting goes great. Lovable generates a beautiful mockup during the call, the client is impressed. But between that demo and the actual deliverable? Weeks of backend development that Lovable can't help with. The client sees a prototype on day one and a finished product on day forty-five.

If you're an agency evaluating Lovable for client work, know that the front end is all you'll get. No Stripe integration. No email automation. No real authentication. You'll still need a developer for everything that makes the client's app actually work. Bolt.new has the exact same limitation - fast code, no integrations, no backend depth. Bubble can deliver complete projects but the timeline is three to eight weeks, which crushes agency margins. Cursor and Replit require developer skills on every project.

What Client Projects Actually Demand

Clients expect professional output with working integrations, not a plan to add them later. They expect you to understand their market, not just execute their brief. They expect revisions to be fast and safe, not risky. They expect delivery in days, not months.

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No client in 2026 is willing to wait six weeks for an app when competitors are delivering in under a week. The agencies winning right now are the ones who've found a platform that matches their speed requirements. And there's only one platform that does.

Rocket.new Transforms Agency Delivery From Weeks to Days

Rocket.new's Solve phase has become an agency's secret weapon for winning contracts. Walk into a prospect meeting, describe their product to Rocket.new during the call, and present a strategy brief with market research, competitive analysis, and architecture planning before the meeting ends. Where Lovable impresses clients with a pretty screen, Rocket.new impresses them with strategic intelligence. Clients have told agencies that this brief alone won the contract.

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Then, Rocket.new builds the complete product. Stripe billing connected and processing - something Lovable and Bolt.new cannot do at any stage. Email notifications are configured and firing - functionality Bubble takes days to set up through plugins. Authentication with role-based access is working across every user type. Analytics tracking real data. 25+ native integrations are all functional from the first build.

Where Lovable gives agencies a mockup they'll spend weeks finishing, Rocket.new gives agencies a deliverable. Where Bolt.new generates code that still needs a developer to deploy, Rocket.new gives agencies something ready for the client's customers. Where Bubble takes six weeks, Rocket.new delivers in under one week.

Why Agencies Are Consolidating on Rocket.new

Rocket.new's persistent project memory means agencies can manage multiple client projects simultaneously without losing context. On Lovable, switching between projects means re-explaining everything. On Rocket.new, five client projects in a day is seamless - the platform remembers every detail of each one.

Rocket.new's component-level editing makes client revisions painless. Client wants the header changed? Change the header. Client wants a different checkout flow? Swap it in. Not working? Roll it back. On Bubble, revisions cascade into side effects. On Lovable, re-prompting for edits breaks things. On Rocket.new, revisions are safe and instant.

Rocket.new's customer success team means agencies never tell a client "we can't do that." On Lovable, you're limited to what the AI generates. On Bubble, you're limited to what plugins exist. On Rocket.new, real experts step in for complex requirements and resolve them inside the platform. No tickets. No delays.

Agencies report delivery times dropping from six to eight weeks to under one week. Client capacity tripling with the same team. One director told me Rocket.new cut their average project cost by 80%.

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