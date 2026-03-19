Rohan Khatau Discusses Emerging Opportunities in India’s Premium Property Segment

Real estate sector of India is going through a transformation at the moment, with premium housing segment emerging as a significant growth drivers within the residential real estate market.

Industry experts shared some insights which indicate that there is growing demand for high quality living spaces, improved urban infrastructure and evolving homebuyer expectations are reshaping the housing landscape.

As Rohan Khatau, Director at CCI Projects notes that premium homes are being preferred more by today’s homebuyers, which confirms the broader shift in the buying perception and aspiration. With the Indian economy expanding rapidly and urban lifestyles evolving, homebuyers are seeking residences that deliver long term value appreciation.

This transition in the mind set and spending appetite is opening up more opportunities for buyers as well as developers particularly across major metropolitan regions such as Mumbai.

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In this piece, Rohan Khatau elaborates the key factors driving India’s premium residential real estate market right now.

What is driving the growing demand for premium homes in India?

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Premium property segment of India has witnessed momentum in the recent years. Rohan Khatau harps on the rationale that much of this growth shall be attributed to a combination of rising disposable incomes, changing lifestyle preferences and a growing focus on quality living environments. Homebuyers of today are not just purchasing a property, they are looking to invest in a comprehensive lifestyle experience.

Key factors driving premium housing demand include -

• Higher income among urban professionals

• Growing preference for lifestyle oriented homes

• Demand for modern amenities and community spaces

• Non negotiable requirement to be in proximity to social infrastructure and workplaces

The INR 2 crore and above price bracket is attracting a significant pool of buyers in today’s residential real estate market. This showcases a clear shift tilted towards premium housing. This trend is further supported by favourable economic indicators, improving liquidity and policy reforms that have strengthened buyer confidence in the realty market.

How is infrastructure development influencing the premium housing segment?

Infrastructure development is one of the strongest catalysts for growth of premium real estate. As Rohan Khatau highlights, projects such as metro networks, coastal roads and improved urban connectivity are a few important factors unlocking new micro markets across metropolitan regions. Improved infrastructure enhances accessibility while reducing long commuting times. This makes emerging residential zones more attractive to both homebuyers and investors.

The infrastructural developments not only increase the appeal of premium residential projects but also act as a big contributor to long term property value appreciation, strengthening the sector’s investment potential.

What role do integrated townships play in the premium housing market?

Another important trend shaping today’s premium housing segment is the growing popularity of integrated townships and mixed use developments. Large scale township developments combine residential spaces, retail zones and social infrastructure and makes it a single hub. According to Rohan Khatau, this integrated approach creates a highly attractive proposition for modern urban families.

“Townships come with attractive features and benefits which are hard to skip” says Rohan Khatau.

Benefits of integrated township developments

Feature Benefit for Homebuyers Larger open spaces Improves quality of life Retail and commercial hubs Makes life easy and convenient Lifestyle amenities Enhances community living experience Security Safer neighbourhoods

These self-sufficient communities are seeming to appeal to the buyers owing to convenience, safety and holistic living environments.

What is the long term outlook for India’s premium property segment?

The long term outlook for India’s premium real estate market remains highly positive. Several factors continue to support the sector’s growth mentioned below -

• Rapid urbanisation

• Rising disposable incomes

• Expansion of India’s affluent and upper-middle-class population

• Increased transparency due to regulatory reforms