Ronak Chiripal: The Second-Generation Leader Redefining Indian Manufacturing with a Modern Vision

In India’s evolving business landscape, second-generation entrepreneurs are increasingly becoming the bridge between legacy and modernity. Among them, Ronak Chiripal stands out as a new-age industrialist who is reshaping traditional manufacturing with global thinking, innovation-led growth and a strong people-first philosophy.

As Promoter of the diversified Chiripal Group, Ronak Chiripal represents a progressive leadership style that combines the strength of an established business legacy with the agility and ambition required in today’s competitive global economy.

Backed by an engineering degree from Nirma University and postgraduate studies in business management from Syracuse University, Ronak entered the business with a strong academic foundation and an international outlook. Rather than merely inheriting a legacy, he focused on building scalable and future-ready enterprises that could compete on a global stage.

One of the most significant milestones under his leadership has been the rise of Nandan Terry Limited, which he founded in 2016 with a clear focus on premium terry towel manufacturing. In less than a decade, the company emerged as one of India’s leading towel manufacturers and built a strong export footprint across 52 countries. The company closed FY26 with a turnover of Rs 1,600 crore, reflecting both operational strength and strategic expansion.

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What distinguishes Ronak Chiripal from many conventional industrial leaders is his modern and innovation-driven approach to business. He has consistently emphasized quality manufacturing, global competitiveness and brand-building while simultaneously focusing on workplace culture and employee welfare. His leadership philosophy revolves around empowerment, safety and long-term sustainability, reflecting the priorities of a contemporary business environment.

His entrepreneurial vision also extends beyond manufacturing. Through Casa Lino, Ronak has expanded into the domestic retail segment, tapping into India’s growing premium lifestyle market. The brand’s presence across online and offline retail platforms demonstrates his understanding of evolving consumer behaviour and the increasing importance of direct brand engagement.

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Equally notable is his commitment to sustainability and social responsibility. Under his leadership, initiatives such as the plantation of over 150,000 trees in Ahmedabad highlight a strong environmental consciousness. He is also a founding member of the Cricket Premier League – Gujarat, reflecting his interest in promoting community engagement and fitness.