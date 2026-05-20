S-World Unveils First Phase of Ultra-Luxury Clubs in India

NEW DELHI / PUNE — S-World has announced the launch of its first phase of ultra-luxury private clubs in India, marking a major step in the brand’s expanding vision for high-end lifestyle, leisure, hospitality and member-exclusive destinations.

The first three clubs are planned for Pune, Hyderabad and Indore, with land acquisition currently in its final stages. The clubs are scheduled to open in 2028, introducing a new benchmark for elite social, recreational and business experiences in India.

Designed for a highly discerning membership community, the S-World clubs are envisioned not merely as hospitality spaces, but as complete lifestyle destinations - places where fine dining, sport, wellness, entertainment, business and luxury accommodation come together within a private, carefully curated environment.

The Pune club, one of the flagship projects in the first phase, is planned across an expansive 45 to 50 acres, giving the development the scale and spatial ambition required for a world-class luxury club. Sustainability and environmentally sensitive design will be central to the project, with the master plan expected to integrate eco-friendly practices and green design principles.

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Adding to the project’s premium appeal, the clubs are being designed by renowned Barcelona-based designer Mr. Ricardo, whose vision is expected to bring a distinctly international sensibility to the Indian luxury club landscape.

Guiding this ambitious India vision are global businessman Mr. Sudheesh Avikkal and Italian businessman Mr. Stuart Mignolo, working alongside acclaimed Spanish designer Mr. Ricardo. Together, they bring a blend of global enterprise, European refinement and design-led luxury to S-World’s first phase of private clubs in India.

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Among the most striking features planned for the Pune Luxury Club is a Novak Djokovic Tennis Stadium, envisioned as a state-of-the-art sports facility capable of hosting elite tennis experiences and international-standard events. The club will also offer a wide range of recreational facilities, including archery, tennis and swimming, designed for members seeking both leisure and performance-oriented sport.

The development will also include a major convention facility, enabling the club to host large-scale corporate events, private gatherings, luxury brand showcases and high-profile social occasions. For business leaders and entrepreneurs, the inclusion of soundproof meeting rooms will offer a refined setting for confidential conversations, boardroom discussions and executive engagements.

Entertainment will form a major pillar of the S-World experience. The Pune club is planned to feature a private 125-seater luxury recliner theater, offering members an intimate cinematic environment with advanced technology and premium comfort. A vibrant party zone is also part of the concept, designed for exclusive celebrations, social evenings and curated entertainment experiences.

Culinary excellence will be another defining element. Members can expect world-class international cuisine through gourmet restaurants and elegant dining spaces, with menus crafted to appeal to global tastes while maintaining the sophistication expected of an ultra-luxury club.

Wellness and lifestyle amenities will include a state-of-the-art fitness center, personalized fitness programs, premium swimming facilities and dedicated spaces for relaxation and recreation. The club will also feature 60 luxurious rooms, allowing members and guests to enjoy the comfort and privacy of a high-end hospitality experience within the club premises.

The S-World India launch comes at a time when the country’s luxury market is witnessing rapid transformation, driven by rising affluence, global exposure, premium lifestyle aspirations and demand for exclusive private experiences. By combining sport, hospitality, entertainment, wellness and business infrastructure, S-World aims to create a new category of luxury destination for India’s most elite clientele.

With Pune, Hyderabad and Indore forming the first phase, S-World’s India entry signals an ambitious long-term vision: to build a network of private luxury clubs that reflect global standards while responding to the evolving expectations of India’s high-net-worth and aspirational luxury communities.