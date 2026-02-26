Sahil Luthra Felicitated by Lok Sabha Speaker. A look at the Young Defence Entrepreneur Driving India’s Self-Reliance in the Defence Sector | Image: Initiative desk

Sahil Luthra, Founder and Managing Director of Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions, has emerged as one of the youngest and most dynamic leaders in India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem.

At a time when national security and technological self-sufficiency are central to India’s growth story, Mr. Sahil Luthra’s work reflects a deep alignment with the vision of Shri Narendra Modi and the national priorities of Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Through indigenous manufacturing, innovation-led systems, and strategic partnerships, he is contributing to reducing India’s dependence on defence imports while strengthening domestic production capabilities.

Under his leadership, Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions has positioned itself at the forefront of small arms and ammunition manufacturing. His approach combines discipline, long-term institutional thinking, and a clear national focus.

By working closely with defence stakeholders and government bodies, he has reinforced India’s long-term preparedness while simultaneously contributing to economic growth, employment generation, and technological advancement. His journey represents a model of responsible entrepreneurship, where commercial ambition is inseparable from national interest.

Beyond business, Mr. Sahil Luthra’s commitment to nation-building extends into social responsibility.

As an active member of the Gandhi Mandela Foundation, he supports initiatives centered on ethical leadership, inclusive development, and public service. His belief that economic progress must be grounded in integrity and collective upliftment reflects a broader vision of leadership that goes beyond enterprise building.

In recognition of his contributions to defence indigenisation and national development, Mr. Sahil Luthra was felicitated by Om Birla during the 97th Anniversary celebrations of the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

The ceremony, held in association with the Gandhi Mandela Foundation, brought together distinguished leaders and changemakers committed to strengthening India’s institutional and social fabric. The felicitation symbolised growing national acknowledgment of a young entrepreneur whose work is directly aligned with India’s strategic defence goals.

Mr. Sahil Luthra’s contributions have also earned appreciation from senior leadership, including Rajnath Singh and other constitutional authorities. Internationally, he was recognised as a Young Leader, Visionary in Defence Leadership 2025 at the House of Commons in London, and he has been honoured with the ET Edge 40 Under 40 distinction.

Sahil Luthra represents a new generation of Indian entrepreneurs who view business as a vehicle for national strength. His work in defence manufacturing reflects a larger commitment to self-reliance, innovation, and long-term nation-building.