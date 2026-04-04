Salil Panigrahi Is Not Building Hotels. He’s Building the Future of Hospitality

At a time when much of the global hospitality industry is chasing scale, standardisation and short-term returns, Salil Panigrahi is taking a contrarian path—one that may well define the next era of the business.

As the co-founder and MD of Atmosphere Core, Panigrahi has already built a strong footprint across the Indian Ocean. But what he is doing now goes beyond expansion. It is a structural shift—from operating hotels to building a long-term institution that reimagines how hospitality, real estate and lifestyle experiences intersect.

His “House of Brands” philosophy marks a decisive break from traditional models. Instead of a centralised corporate structure, Panigrahi is creating a network of independent,

purpose-driven brands—from Atmosphere Core to Atmosphere Living and One Atmosphere—each designed to operate with its own identity while contributing to a larger ecosystem.

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But the real differentiator lies in his philosophy of “Responsible Entrepreneurship.” In an industry where sustainability is often reduced to a talking point, Panigrahi reframes it as a hard business principle—one that begins with people, livelihoods and long-term financial resilience.

When Republic World caught up with Salil Panigrahi, he said, “We are not building hotels for the next quarter—we are building institutions for the next generation. True success lies in creating ecosystems that sustain people, respect the environment, and remain relevant long after the founder steps back.”

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At a time when automation and AI are rapidly transforming service industries, Panigrahi’s stance is equally clear. Technology, in his view, should enhance efficiency—but never replace the human connection that defines hospitality. His concept of “augmented intelligence” places people, not machines, at the centre of the guest experience.

His leadership style reflects this thinking. Described as a “gardener’s mindset,” it focuses on enabling others to grow rather than centralising control—building an organisation that can outlast its founder.

As Atmosphere Core expands across India and eyes new markets in South Asia and the Middle East, Panigrahi’s ambition is unmistakable. He is not simply growing a company. He is attempting to build one of the few hospitality institutions from this region that can endure, evolve and influence the global industry for decades to come.