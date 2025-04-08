‘Sampoorna Samadhan’: Rajendra Goenka’s Visionary Blueprint for Inclusive Economic Reforms and a Stronger India

Launched in New Delhi, the book presents practical solutions for India's key socio-economic challenges, drawing on six decades of insights and real-world experiences. | Image: Republic

The book Sampoorna Samadhan authored by Shri Rajendra Goenka was launched in March 2025 at the Speaker's Hall, Constitution Club in New Delhi. Published by Prabhat Prakashan, the launch event was graced by distinguished policymakers, economists, and intellectuals. The gathering witnessed a compelling discourse on India’s pressing socio-economic challenges and the practical solutions presented in the book.

What inspired you to write Sampoorna Samadhan? Was there a particular event or realization that led you to compile these socio-economic solutions?

Rajendra Goenka: I have witnessed many movements such as the Sampoorna Kranti and Anna Hazare’s movement and their outcomes. Every time, only governments changed, but the system remained unchanged. A thought had been lingering in my mind for a long time—why do our farmers, despite their hard work, fail to make a profit? Why is there poverty in the country? Why have traders been protesting for so long, and why are they not given the freedom to work independently? Why do students, after years of education, struggle to find jobs?

The inspiration for this book came from years of experience, observations, and interactions with various sections of society. I have engaged in discussions with farmers, laborers, traders, and students. The challenges they face highlight the lack of a holistic approach in our policymaking. I believe that poverty in the country is not due to fate but due to policies. I realized that neither movements nor criticisms alone provide solutions. The need is to understand the root causes of problems and find solutions with a positive mindset. Sampoorna Samadhan is the result of this thought—a document that not only identifies problems but also presents practical and implementable solutions.

2) With nearly six decades of experience as a thinker and entrepreneur, how have your insights evolved over the years, and how do they reflect in this book?

Rajendra Goenka: Initially, I used to think purely from a business perspective, dealing with the problems of traders and focusing only on profit and expansion. However, over time, I realized that development remains incomplete unless every section of society progresses together. My experience taught me that economic policies are effective only when they are grounded in reality and cater to the interests of farmers, laborers, traders, and students alike. This holistic perspective has now become the foundation of my thought process, and Sampoorna Samadhan is a reflection of the same.

The book presents solutions for key stakeholders like farmers, laborers, entrepreneurs, and students. Can you highlight some of the most pressing issues they face and the practical solutions you propose?

Rajendra Goenka : Absolutely!

Farmers are still struggling with income instability, debt, and exploitation by middlemen. Instead of leaving the pricing of agricultural products entirely to market forces, the government should regulate them. The government should directly purchase as much of the major crops as possible at properly determined prices to maintain control and provide farmers with incentives for selling their produce to the government. This approach would benefit farmers, consumers, and the government alike.

On one hand, we must increase the prices of agricultural products to improve farmers' financial conditions. On the other hand, to prevent excessive economic burden and alleviate poverty, we must enhance their purchasing power. Wages of laborers working in unorganized sectors and agricultural workers must be raised proportionately. Additionally, workers should be provided with proper training to improve their skills.

Entrepreneurs and traders are trapped in a web of impractical laws and regulatory inconsistencies. They are constantly harassed by investigations from hundreds of departments, leading to continual distress. Entrepreneurs and traders should be provided with an environment where they have the freedom to operate their businesses. Exploiting and overburdening them in the name of tax collection is entirely unjustified.

Therefore, the most crucial step is to eliminate the 'Inspector Raj' system so that entrepreneurs do not waste their time fulfilling unnecessary bureaucratic and paperwork requirements. Instead, they should be able to focus on nation-building and creating as many employment opportunities as possible.

Collecting taxes without providing any service in return is unjust and equivalent to forced labor. In my opinion, a portion of the collected tax should be given to traders as remuneration for their service. This would not only encourage them to actively participate in tax collection but also reduce tax evasion, ultimately benefiting the state.

Our education system needs a fundamental transformation. At present, it fails to produce competent, cultured, and well-rounded citizens—physically, spiritually, and intellectually. Even after studying for 14-15 years, students are left searching in the dark for their career paths. On one hand, educated youth are facing severe unemployment, while on the other, thousands of positions remain vacant due to a lack of qualified candidates. The primary reason for this crisis is the complete disconnect between education and employment.

We need to develop a practical education system. Up to the 10th grade, students should be provided with literacy along with practical skills, cultural values, and intellectual and spiritual development, ensuring they become capable citizens. Beyond that, education should focus on employment-oriented training. Higher education should be reserved for those who genuinely wish to pursue fields such as medicine, engineering, law, teaching, or research.



4) You emphasize infrastructure development, employment generation, and poverty eradication as critical to achieving a $15 trillion economy. What specific policy measures do you believe should be prioritized?

Rajendra Goenka: I have emphasized that large-scale employment opportunities will be created through infrastructure development, especially in 100 cities. As workers' purchasing power increases, market demand will rise. If the wages of 44 crore laborers increase by ₹10,000 per month, approximately ₹50 lakh crores will flow into the market, reducing poverty and stimulating the manufacturing and service sectors. This will undoubtedly help India become a leading global economy.

5) At the book launch event in New Delhi, several esteemed dignitaries and experts engaged in discussions. What were some of the key insights or reactions shared about your policy recommendations?

Rajendra Goenka: I was extremely pleased to see that experts viewed Sampoorna Samadhan as a vision document. Several dignitaries mentioned that the book could serve as a guide for policymakers. Some suggested translating these ideas into multiple languages. The most encouraging aspect was that young people, academics, tax and GST officials, economists, and policymakers, particularly Chief Guest Shri C.R. Patil and eminent journalist Padma Bhushan Ram Bahadur Rai, who was presiding over the function, not only listened seriously but also appreciated the insightfulness. Some attendees suggested incorporating this book into educational curricula so that the new generation is inspired to become part of the solution rather than the problem.

6) You have been honored with prestigious awards like the National Industrial Excellence Award and Udyog Ratna Award. What message would you like to convey to policymakers, business leaders, and citizens about shaping India’s economic future?

Rajendra Goenka: If policymakers understand the realities on the ground—if they recognize that poverty and unemployment are the outcomes of policy decisions, and if they craft long-term strategies with foresight and implement them effectively—then instead of continuously collecting taxes from the public and later distributing freebies to appease the majority, they can focus on enhancing the purchasing power of all sections of society. This approach will enable us to successfully overcome unemployment and poverty.

Leading industrialists must embrace the spirit of inclusive growth to ensure opportunities reach every last person in society. Rather than working solely for their own profits, they should also ensure fair gains for the traders and businesses associated with them. This, in turn, will empower traders to provide fair wages to their employees.

Citizens, too, must understand that resorting to protests for every issue is not always the best approach. Instead, they should engage with the government and present constructive solutions to address problems effectively.

This book serves as a guide for young people, encouraging them not to dwell on problems but to seek solutions.

Sampoorna Samadhan is not just a book—it is an ideological movement, a mission. I have proposed solutions to several issues within its pages, and I urge all citizens to join this journey of solutions and contribute to the nation’s progress.