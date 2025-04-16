Samrat Vikramaditya Grand Theatrical Production is a Revelation of the Glorious Pages of the Past: CM Yadav

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav stated that the historic theatrical production Samrat Vikramaditya, staged at the Red Fort in the national capital, is an effort to bring that golden era to life. This endeavor will significantly contribute to showcasing India’s legacy of good governance and democratic values to the world. Despite the popularity of films and the digital age, this grand play introduces audiences to India’s ancient theatrical traditions in an unforgettable way.

Dr. Yadav was addressing the audience during the concluding ceremony of the three-day grand theatrical performance in New Delhi. During the event, artists of the production were honored. The gathering included many public representatives, spiritual and religious leaders, and a large number of art lovers.

Working with the Mantra of “Heritage to Development”

Dr. Yadav emphasized that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has given the nation the mantra of development alongside heritage preservation. He said the present era is truly remarkable, as the Prime Minister considers himself the “Chief Servant” of the people. Today, India’s global stature is steadily rising. Once, Samrat Vikramaditya upheld the values of justice, valor, and good governance. His era has now been vividly brought back to life through this grand theatrical performance, which beautifully showcases different aspects of his life to the public.

Theatrical Art is Ancient and Still Relevant Today

Dr. Yadav noted that theatre is an ancient form of art that still holds significance in the modern digital age. While films and other media reflect art and culture, this production has effectively portrayed the life and governance of Samrat Vikramaditya. It reconnects us with the golden chapters of Indian history and our glorious past. He expressed gratitude to Delhi Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta for her support and coordination in staging this event.

CM Dr. Yadav Thanks the Distinguished Guests

Dr. Yadav extended his gratitude to the dignitaries who attended the performance in Delhi, including Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Shri Harivansh, Union Minister Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of State Smt. Savitri Thakur, Swami Achalanand Ji, Madhya Pradesh Ministers Shri Rakesh Singh, Shri Pradyumna Singh Tomar, and Shri Narendra Shivaji Patel. He also thanked the Ministry of Culture and the Vikramaditya Research Foundation for their support.

Union Minister Shri Scindia’s Remarks

Union Minister Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia said that Dr. Yadav has done commendable work in bringing the glorious legacy of one of India’s greatest warriors and rulers—Samrat Vikramaditya—onto the national platform through this theatrical production. In the future, it should be taken to the global stage as well. He added that the welfare schemes being implemented under Prime Minister Modi echo the spirit of Vikramaditya’s rule. Dr. Yadav has been emotionally connected to this production for the past 18 years, having portrayed the role of Vikramaditya’s father. He has done praiseworthy work in connecting heritage with development.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Shri Harivansh’s Remarks

Shri Harivansh said that inspiring stories from the past give us the strength and energy to build the future. The current era is one of India’s resurgence, and glorious moments of history serve as a beacon of inspiration. He congratulated CM Dr. Yadav for reviving the memory of Vikramaditya’s rule—renowned for justice, dharma, art, and culture—in public consciousness.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s Remarks

Delhi Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta expressed gratitude on behalf of the people of Delhi for the honor of hosting the theatrical presentation of Samrat Vikramaditya’s life. She said such events spread the message of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat (One India, Great India). Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, state governments are working together to celebrate and exchange their proud histories and cultures. CM Dr. Yadav has initiated a remarkable effort to string together the diverse cultures of Indian states like pearls in a garland and present them to the people.