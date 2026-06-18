San Francisco Built the AI Boom. But India Is Building the Workforce

Let's start with a number that should make every CTO uncomfortable: a senior AI engineer in the Bay Area now commands an average base salary of $252,000 — a 14 per cent increase from just two years ago, before equity packages that routinely add another $80,000 to $150,000 on top. And even at that price, companies routinely lose top candidates within three weeks, with hiring cycles stretching to four months or longer for a single role.

This is the hidden tax on every AI roadmap built around San Francisco hiring, and most leadership teams are paying it without questioning whether it's necessary.

There is a persistent belief in enterprise technology that serious AI work requires a certain geography. That the engineers who can actually build production-grade AI systems, the ones who understand MLOps, RAG architecture, inference optimisation, and agentic orchestration, are concentrated in a handful of zip codes and accessible only at a price that is quietly breaking hiring budgets across the industry. That belief is not just expensive. In 2026, it is empirically wrong.

The Team Is the Strategy

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An AI roadmap without the right engineering team behind it is a document, not a plan. It does not matter how well the use cases are defined, how many AI vendor contracts have been signed, or how confidently the strategy was presented to the board — if the team responsible for execution is understaffed, perpetually hiring, or haemorrhaging institutional knowledge every time a key engineer gets poached, the roadmap will not survive contact with reality.

This is the part of the AI conversation that gets the least airtime, because it is less exciting than model announcements and less comfortable than admitting that your org chart has a structural problem. But it is the thing that actually determines whether an AI strategy delivers or stalls.

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The 2026 Zinnov-Nasscom GCC Landscape report makes this uncomfortably clear. India's 2,117 GCCs now employ 2.36 million professionals, generate $98.4 billion in revenue, and have made India the number one AI hiring market globally, with demand for AI specialists having surged over 300 per cent since 2024. The most sought-after roles are not generalist technology positions. They are AI and ML engineers, MLOps architects, RAG architects, AI security specialists, and Agentic AI orchestration experts: exactly the profiles that San Francisco hiring managers are spending months trying to find and retain.

The Prestige Bias Is Costing You More Than You Think

There is a version of this conversation that gets reduced to cost arbitrage, and that framing does not do justice to what is actually happening. This is not about finding cheaper engineers. It is about finding engineers who stay, build deep product knowledge, and compound that knowledge over time — which is precisely what the San Francisco model, with its culture of aggressive poaching and short vesting cycles, structurally undermines.

Every engineer who leaves takes institutional knowledge with them. In AI product development, which is iterative and deeply dependent on accumulated learning, that is not an inconvenience — it is a compounding liability. The GCCs that are pulling ahead in 2026 are the ones that recognised this early and built for continuity rather than prestige.

What is notable about the latest Nasscom data is how much the GCC mandate has changed. Newer centres entering India are no longer starting with support functions and working their way up. They are entering with product, platform, and AI transformation mandates from day one, accountable for deployment, governance, and continuous model iteration at the enterprise level. The org chart is finally catching up to the talent reality.

The Honest Question Leadership Needs to Ask

The enterprises making the most consequential mistake right now are those still treating distributed AI engineering as a compromise — something you do when you cannot afford the San Francisco team you really want. That framing has it backwards. The question is not whether your GCC or distributed team is good enough to execute your AI roadmap. The question is whether your hiring model is good enough to build and retain the team your roadmap actually requires.