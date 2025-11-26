SANAS Expands National and International Presence; Targets Leadership in Beauty Accessories Market

New Delhi: SANAS, a Pune-based beauty and styling accessories brand established in 1995, has announced a significant scale-up of its operations across India and overseas markets. The company, known for its affordable and durable grooming essentials, now sells actively on Amazon India, Amazon US and its own platform, sanas.in .

What began as a single retail outlet in Pune Camp has gradually evolved into a multi-market brand, driven by demand for high-quality everyday accessories. The company’s portfolio includes hair clips, scrunchies, imitation jewellery, headbands, brushes and other daily-usegrooming tools. SANAS says each product undergoes stringent quality checks to address common consumer concerns such as weak grip, breakage and poor longevity.

The brand’s recent momentum is led by entrepreneur Husain Kagalwala, who has introduced modernised processes in design, packaging, supply chain and customer experience. Under him, SANAS has built a structured team across, operations and digital channels to support faster product development and nationwide reach.

“Our focus has always been on delivering products that work for people in their daily routines,” said Kagalwala. “The trust we receive from customers motivates us to keep improving and expanding responsibly.”

