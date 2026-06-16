Sandesara’s Oil Lifeline During the Hormuz Crisis

When headlines focus on the Strait of Hormuz, they tend to focus on what could go wrong.

The waterway carries a large share of the world's seaborne oil, making it one of the most strategically important maritime routes on the planet. Every flare-up in the region sparks concerns about supply disruptions, price spikes and energy security.

Recent weeks have been no different.

Yet while much of the attention remained fixed on the Gulf, another oil story quietly unfolded thousands of kilometres away.

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Between March and May, state-run refiners IOC, BPCL and HPCL took delivery of around six million barrels of crude oil from SEEPCO, a Nigerian producer controlled by Indian businessman Nitin Sandesara.

The significance of the deliveries lies not in their size but in their geography.

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The crude originated in Nigeria and reached India without passing through Hormuz. While traders assessed risks in the Middle East, these cargoes travelled through Atlantic shipping routes that were untouched by the tensions dominating international headlines.

India's energy planners have long argued that diversity of supply is as important as volume. The reasoning is simple. No country wants critical imports tied too heavily to a single route or region.

That is one reason Indian refiners today source crude from a wide range of producers spread across continents.

The SEEPCO deliveries fit within that larger approach.

The oil was supplied to IOC, BPCL and HPCL, companies that collectively form the backbone of India's public-sector refining system. Their purchases reflect routine commercial decisions made within a global market where reliability, logistics and pricing all play important roles.

The shipments also represent a return to active business between SEEPCO and India's state-owned refiners. The company, which operates oil assets in Nigeria, has re-established commercial relationships that had previously been overshadowed by legal disputes involving its promoter.

For India, however, the larger takeaway remains diversification.

The six million barrels delivered from Nigeria are a reminder that energy security is built through multiple supply relationships rather than dependence on any single source.