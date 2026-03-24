Sanjeev Mansotra Drives Planet One’s Diversification of Mining Portfolio With Foray Into Critical Minerals And Rare Earth Elements

The company announced that it is expanding its current portfolio, which consists of bulk minerals and precious metals, by foraying into critical minerals and rare earth elements which are key for renewable energy, EV batteries, and advanced manufacturing.

The group further added that it is in advanced negotiations for acquisition of strategic mining assets and has allocated significant capital towards this. This marks a significant evolution for the company from its current focus on bulk minerals and precious metals, positioning it as an emerging player in the global race for minerals crucial to the energy transition and manufacturing sectors.

Mr. Sanjeev Mansotra added, “2026 is a significant year for our mining division and we continue to commit significant capital towards the planned exploration program for other critical minerals and rare earth minerals.”

He further added, “The group has a successful track record in nurturing joint ventures with Government / State-owned entities as it aligns with our intent of long-term value creation and investment commitment. We are actively collaborating with them in unlocking the mineral sector potential across our key markets in Africa.”

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Mr. Sanjeev Mansota also said, “Our mining sector strategy is also rooted in the group’s ethos of “From Imagination to Impact”. We constantly strive towards evolving towards domestic processing & refining of raw ore to maximize in-country value addition, job creation and economic value generation. We have always integrated the requirements of the community in our social responsibility plan and endeavoured to deliver equitable growth across various social indicators. The diversified capabilities of the group also help in developing skill development centres, technology-enabled schools and health facilities across our mining clusters. Some of these initiatives are also pioneered under my personal foundation.”

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