Sarvodaya Hospital Launches Advanced SSI Mantra Surgical Robot for Minimally Invasive Multi-Speciality Surgeries

Faridabad: Reinforcing its commitment and endeavour to enhance patient care through technological advancement, Sarvodaya Hospital, Sec 8, Faridabad, has introduced the Advanced SSI Mantra Surgical Robot, a state-of-the-art robotic system designed for performing minimally invasive surgeries across specialities. With the launch of this new age, cutting-edge robotic system, Sarvodaya has embarked on a significant milestone in robotic innovation. Furthermore, this highlights Sarvodaya's efforts to redefine surgical care by combining advanced care with safety, speedier recovery, and precision.

The integration of this advanced and state-of-the-art technology marks a radical shift in the landscape of robotic surgery. Furthermore, the system’s advanced technology allows for greater precision, less pain and better patient outcomes. It is characterized by enhanced 3D vision, advanced instrumentation, and tremor filtration, it leads to high surgical accuracy, reduced risk of infections and blood loss, minimal scars and consequently faster recovery. The application of this robotic system spreads across specialities such as minimally invasive surgery, cancer surgery, urology surgery, and gynaecology surgery. Owing to its ability to perform complex surgeries across specialities makes high-quality and effective treatment more accessible to patients.

Dr. Rakesh Gupta, Chairman, Sarvodaya Healthcare, stated “We at Sarvodaya work towards bringing global healthcare standards closer to our local communities. Our emphasis on innovation, accessibility, and patient-centred care is further demonstrated by the launch of the AI Powered 3rd Gen Smart Surgical Robot. We take pride in setting the standard for robotic surgery by providing cutting-edge, secure, and reasonably priced procedures without sacrificing results”

About Sarvodaya Healthcare

Sarvodaya Healthcare is a pioneering healthcare group that has been serving the community for over the last 34 years. With a commitment to affordable and top-class medical facilities and compassionate care, the journey began three decades ago with a mission: Sarve Santu Niramaya, which translates to "Good health for all" regardless of background or ailment. The vision was to provide accessible and high-quality medical services.

Over the years, the trust and support of the patients and their families have propelled Sarvodaya forward. From a modest 5-bedded clinic, the hospital has grown into an 800-bedded healthcare group encompassing tertiary and secondary care hospitals, nursing and paramedic institutes, health clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, and dialysis facilities across Faridabad, Greater Noida, Delhi, and other cities in the National Capital Region.

Sarvodaya Healthcare harnesses cutting-edge technology alongside a team of skilled specialists to offer advanced treatments across various super specialties. These include Cancer Care and Bone Marrow Transplants, Nuclear Medicine and Theranostics, Radiotherapy, Orthopedics and Robotic Joint Replacement, Institute of Robotic Surgery, Neurosciences, Paediatric to Adult Cardiology and Cardiac Surgeries, Dialysis and Kidney Transplants, Minimal Access Surgery, Gastroenterology and GI Surgeries, Urology and LASER Urological Surgeries, ENT and Cochlear Implants, Diabetes and Endocrinology, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Rheumatology, Pulmonology, and more.