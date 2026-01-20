Satguru Travel Clarifies Facts Amid Misleading Allegations, Reaffirms Trust in Due Legal Process

New Delhi: Satguru Travel & Tours Services (“Satguru Travel” or “the Company”) issues this press release in the interest of transparency and public clarity, in light of sustained and misleading allegations being propagated by Mr. Dheeraj Jain, which falsely accuse the Company of unlawful captivity while deliberately ignoring verified criminal proceedings currently underway in the Republic of Cameroon with respective law authorities.



Contrary to claims circulating on social media, television platforms, and selective media interactions in India, this matter does not involve captivity, coercion, or unlawful detention of Dheeraj Jain and his family by Satguru Travel. It concerns registered criminal cases arising from alleged financial misconduct, including a fabricated robbery incident and multiple instances of unlawful retention and misappropriation of client funds, which are presently under investigation and judicial consideration by competent Cameroonian authorities.



The incidents in question occurred in Cameroon, and accordingly, Satguru Travel followed due process strictly under Cameroonian law. Formal complaints were lodged with the Douala Territorial Gendarmerie Group under the National Gendarmerie, Ministry of Defence, Republic of Cameroon. A preliminary investigation was conducted, and an official report was recorded by the Judicial Police Officer attached to the said authority. Based on documentary evidence, client statements and financial records submitted to the law authorities, multiple criminal complaints were registered against Mr. Dheeraj Jain. The cumulative financial exposure across three cases amounts to approximately USD 99,107.



Following the investigation, and upon examination of preliminary evidence, the competent Cameroonian court deemed it appropriate to place Mr. Dheeraj Jain in judicial custody pending further investigation and hearings. This decision was taken independently by judicial authorities in accordance with law and was not influenced or directed by Satguru Travel. Any attempt to portray this court-ordered judicial action as “captivity” is factually incorrect and constitutes a deliberate misrepresentation of legal proceedings.



Despite the matter being sub-judice, Mr. Dheeraj Jain and certain individuals associated with him have engaged in a coordinated campaign across social media, video platforms, and public statements, projecting a false victim narrative and suppressing material facts relating to the registered cases. These actions have created a misleading public impression that the charges are baseless or malicious, when in fact they are the subject of ongoing judicial scrutiny.



The High Commission of India in Cameroon has been fully informed throughout the proceedings. Allegations questioning its conduct are baseless.



For the record, and purely on humanitarian grounds, Satguru Travel has extended support to Mr. Jain’s family despite ongoing litigation. This support includes accommodation and food assistance, continued payment of accommodation expenses until 31 December 2025, and a formal commitment to arrange and bear the full travel expenses for the return of his wife and child to India. These measures were undertaken voluntarily, without prejudice, and directly contradict claims of neglect or mistreatment.



Additionally, in December 2025, an individual claiming to represent Mr. Dheeraj Jain’s family approached Satguru Travel seeking an amicable settlement. While terms were mutually discussed and an amount agreed upon, the representative reneged on the settlement within two days, raising serious concerns regarding bona fide intent and credibility.



Satguru Travel reiterates that the matter remains pending before the competent courts in Cameroon and will be decided strictly in accordance with law, based on evidence and judicial scrutiny. Attempts to distort facts, invoke religious sentiment, or conduct a media trial will not influence the judicial process or alter the factual record.



The Company reaffirms its unwavering faith in the rule of law and urges the public and media to distinguish between verified facts and manipulated narratives. Truth, accountability, and justice cannot be replaced by emotional storytelling or social media campaigns.



Satguru Travel Management has followed the Cameroon law and all relevant FIRs, court records, Embassy correspondence, financial documentation, client statements, and CCTV evidence have been duly submitted to the competent law authorities in the Republic of Cameroon.



In the interest of transparency and fairness, it is important to address the facts as they truly stand. The company remains committed to responsible communication and will refrain from engaging in or responding to any form of discussion or narrative that is misleading or unsubstantiated.



