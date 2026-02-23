SATTE 2026 To Host Global Tourism Leaders As Industry Aligns Around India’s USD 125 Billion Tourism Market

New Delhi, 23rd February, 2026 — The 33rd edition of South Asia Travel & Tourism Exchange (SATTE) will take place from 25–27 February 2026 at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, under the theme ‘An Opportunity Called India.’ The exhibition is hosting 2,000+ exhibitors representing more than 3,200 brands across 60+ countries. As India’s travel and tourism sector accelerates toward a projected USD 125 billion domestic market by 2027, the sector is poised to contribute nearly 10% of the country’s GDP in the next few years. SATTE 2026 returns as the industry’s most comprehensive and representative B2B marketplace, bringing together policymakers, destinations, travel buyers, and solution providers from across India and around the world.

SATTE 2026 is a platform where all of India's travel ecosystem connects with global tourism supply across metros, emerging Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets, and all major segments, including leisure, corporate, MICE, weddings, cruise, luxury, and experiential travel. By bringing together buyers and sellers across inbound, outbound, and domestic travel, SATTE reflects the reality of how India travels today.

SATTE 2026 will feature strong participation from central and state governments, with the Ministry of Tourism leading discussions around Tourism Vision 2047. State tourism boards, including Rajasthan, Kerala, Assam, Telangana, and Punjab, have confirmed their presence so far and will showcase regional tourism offerings and investment priorities, reinforcing SATTE's pan-India character. Conference highlights will feature diverse topics, including Travel Titans: Inside the Winners’ Mind; Reimagining Incredible India!; India: The Next Travel Goldmine, along with panel discussions and fireside chats.

Moreover, this edition will also feature a special address by Anita Mendiratta, a globally respected executive advisor, author, diplomat, and on-air personality in Tourism, Aviation, and Development, and who also serves as a Special Advisor to the Secretary-General of UN Tourism. This reinforces the show's 33-year legacy as an industry alignment platform where tourism policy, infrastructure, and business intersect.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, said, "India is today one of the most compelling travel stories globally, with tourism emerging as a powerful driver of economic growth and employment. As infrastructure investments continue and policy support strengthens, the sector is projected to contribute nearly US$ 3 trillion to India's GDP by 2047.”

“SATTE 2026, with 2,000+ exhibitors from 60+ countries, is our way of enabling this opportunity in a meaningful, outcome-driven manner. This is truly where all of India meets the world of tourism. From emerging Tier-2 markets to luxury experiential travel, from policy dialogue to technology innovation, the show brings together the conversations that shape how India travels and how the world discovers India. With our 33-year legacy and track record of over 200 business announcements annually, this is where meaningful partnerships are forged, where regional tourism finds its voice, and where the industry aligns on India's USD 125 billion tourism opportunity.” he added.

International participation at SATTE 2026 highlights India's growing importance as a global source market, with strong representation from the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and APAC destinations actively engaging Indian travel buyers. Participating destinations include Thailand, Malaysia, Maldives, Jordan, Egypt, Hong Kong, Nepal, Jamaica, and Vietnam, among others, recognising India's expanding role in shaping global travel demand.

Leading platforms, including EaseMyTrip, Cleartrip, TBO, and TRIPJACK, will showcase innovations in AI-enabled travel planning, mobile-first booking, and data-driven decision-making. High-growth segments such as MICE, destination weddings, cruise tourism and experiential travel will feature prominently. India's wedding tourism market alone generates over $72 billion annually, with destination weddings accounting for nearly 25% of the segment.