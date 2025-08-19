Savetaxs Partners with US CPAs to Handle NRI Tax Challenges

Jaipur, Rajasthan (India), August 14, 2025: NRI tax filing consultancy firm SaveTaxs, has rolled out their tax services for NRIs who are residing in the US. This comes through the firm’s partnerships with Certified Public Accountants and IRS-Enrolled Agents across America. This strategic move is a direct result of the increasing demands of professional guidance for income tax filing among Indians living in the US.

The service covers all major US tax requirements for NRIs. This includes federal and state tax returns, FBAR and FATCA reporting, ITIN applications, and foreign income declarations. Since starting these services in 2023, the company has handled over 500 US tax cases. Client satisfaction stands at 97%, and no completed cases have faced IRS penalties.

US Tax Experts Join Indian CA Team

The US services work through partnerships with tax professionals who have more than 15 years of experience. These CPAs and Enrolled Agents focus on NRI cases and understand both American and Indian tax rules.

“Many of our clients file taxes in both countries but worry about paying too much,” said Shubham Jain, Co-founder of Savetaxs. “Our US partners know how to use treaty benefits between the countries to reduce what clients owe legally.”

The arrangement helps clients navigate the US-India tax treaty. This treaty prevents double taxation and offers various deductions and credits that many NRIs miss.

Services Cover Different NRI Situations

The US tax help works for various types of NRIs. Simple cases include employees with just salary income. Complex cases involve business owners, property investors, and people with multiple income sources.

Federal and state filing services matter especially for NRIs who move between states for work. FBAR and FATCA compliance helps meet requirements for reporting foreign bank accounts. ITIN services assist with getting and renewing tax identification numbers.

The team also handles foreign income reporting, which confuses many NRIs. This includes Indian salary, rental income, and investment gains that must be reported to the IRS.

Tax planning services help business owners and property investors make smart decisions throughout the year. Clients can call for advice rather than waiting until tax season.

“Tax rules in both countries have many details that affect each other,” explained Vipul Jain, Co-founder. “Having experts who know both systems helps clients avoid mistakes and save money.”

Meeting Growing NRI Needs

More Indians are settling permanently in the US while keeping financial ties to India. This creates complex tax situations that require professional guidance. Many NRIs own property in both countries, have businesses in India, or invest across borders.

Savetaxs already helps thousands of NRIs with Indian taxes. Adding US expertise allows them to handle both sides of their clients’ tax obligations. This saves NRIs from working with separate firms in each country.

The expansion reflects how NRI financial planning has become more sophisticated over time.

About Savetaxs: Founded in 2020, Savetaxs is a Jaipur-based tax and financial services company serving NRIs, OCIs, and foreign nationals with Indian income. The firm has processed over 2.5 lakh applications across 30+ countries, specializing in tax filing, DTAA benefits, repatriation services, and NRI banking solutions.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

