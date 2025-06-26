Scaler School of Technology Students Take Charge: A Month of Building, Thinking, and Celebrating

June was a pivotal month at Scaler School of Technology. Over those short weeks, students hosted industry leaders, built future-ready tech, and brought raw energy to campus through events that integrated learning, execution, and activation. Every bit of it was created, driven, and executed by the students, from start to finish.

Gahan AI and the Challenge of Autonomous Intelligence

The month kicked off with a workshop that set the tone for what was to come. On June 9, Gahan AI, a startup incubated at the Scaler Innovation Lab, led a hands-on session titled "Getting Started with Autonomous Driving." It wasn’t just an overview—it was an inside look at the complex systems powering self-driving cars, including real-time prediction models and vision systems that react to unpredictable traffic.

This workshop wasn’t a standalone event. It served as the foundation for INTELLIVERSE a 48-hour hackathon from June 13 to 15, where students were challenged to build machine learning models that could predict vehicle trajectories. More than 200 participants from 61 teams participated in the hackathon, creating, failing, and recreating systems using real-world ML deployment scenarios in transportation. For many, this was their first experience working on a live tech challenge with internship opportunities on the line.

Jacob Singh: From Code to Career Stories

On June 14, SST hosted a high-energy Supermentor session with Jacob Singh — ex-CTO of Blinkit and now CTO at Alpha Wave Global. The session embodied SST’s core belief: the best learning environment is when students actively interact with those who’ve built and led at scale. Students owned the session end-to-end, from logistics to livestreaming, and it reflected the school's focus on initiative, ownership, and real-world learning over traditional formats.

Jacob’s candid, podcast-style conversation gave students raw insight into his journey from gigs in the U.S. to building Blinkit’s engineering org that led to a $600M+ acquisition by Zomato and mentoring startups at Sequoia. He unpacked his growth philosophy into the “5 Cs”: Curiosity, Confidence, Community, Creativity, and Care — each grounded with personal stories of grit and experimentation. From discussing what VCs look for to the realities of AI, he urged students to build with purpose, not polish. The session wasn’t just a talk; it was proof of what happens when students are trusted to lead and learn directly from those who've been in the trenches — a hallmark of SST’s hands-on, founder-first approach to education.

BuildVerse: A 24-Hour Innovation Sprint

The first edition of BuildVerse (the SST’s first mega hackathon event) transformed the campus into a buzzing innovation arena. The event attracted over 743 team applications from across India, and only 123 made it to the final on-campus round to win a prize pool worth ₹1,00,000+. The on-campus phase of the hackathon attracted curious minds, eager to tackle real-world problems. From industry challenges in AI in education, climate tech, healthcare, agriculture, and more - they were not just coding for cash prizes, but building with a purpose. The event showcased SST’s belief in experiential learning and bringing together the country’s best talent to drive meaningful, tech-powered change.

Beyond the code, BuildVerse became a platform for mentorship and community. Industry leaders from Microsoft, LinkedIn, Flipkart, and others guided participants through workshops and hands-on sessions, ensuring ideas were not just built, but validated. For SST, BuildVerse wasn’t just a hackathon — it was a celebration of curiosity, collaboration, and the belief that when passionate minds come together, the future doesn’t just arrive — it gets built.

Inside the Luminaries Club: SST’s Foundry for Future Icons

The Luminaries Club isn’t just another student group — it’s a rigorous, invite-only space where 23 handpicked students learn to think like the world’s top 1%. Its is a program that demands not just ambition, but clarity of thought and a founder’s mindset. Led by Prasanna Sankar — Co-founder & CTO of Rippling (a ~$10B company), India’s former #1 TopCoder, and ex-Google/Microsoft engineer — the sessions are intense. He set the stage with a message that resonated: “This isn’t about raising the average. It’s about finding and pushing those few who will change the game.”

With a series of vigorous workshops, real-time pitch critiques, and thought experiments around new method technologies, members are provoked to think past the surface. From imagining a fully VR-driven society to dissecting the ripple effects of tools like GPS or ChatGPT, students are trained to think in first, second, and third-order consequences — to play "mental chess with the future.” What sets Luminaries apart is not just what students build, but how they think. It’s a space that challenges them to think deeper, move faster, and lead with clarity.

SST Beats: Interhouse Dance Competition x DJ Night

On June 13th, the SST campus was buzzing with energy as the Interhouse Dance Competition x DJ Night — SST Beats transformed the campus into an electrifying burst of rhythm, rivalry, and rain-soaked celebration. Organised by the Leadership Development Club in collaboration with the Student Council, the event brought together four houses — Leo, Tusker, Kong, and Phoenix — to compete in a high-stakes Bollywood dance-off. Students flooded the venue with unrelenting spirit, turning the evening into an electrifying and unforgettable experience.

As the event moved into the late-night festivities, DJ SHAMS provided an exhilarating DJ set as students filled the dancefloor for the afterparty festivities. From meticulous stagecraft to seamless logistics — even with a parallel INTELLIVERSE 48-hour hackathon underway — the night stood as a testament to student creativity, collaboration, and cultural passion. The lights may now have dimmed, but the memories are set to echo across the campus for a long time.

The Student Signature

Every moment in June at SST carried a signature—student-led, student-executed, and student-focused. From autonomous tech challenges and builder fairs to billion-dollar founders stepping into casual conversations, the thread was clear: students weren’t just attending events—they were making them.

Scaler School of Technology’s June wasn’t shaped by outside agendas or traditional playbooks. It was shaped by initiative, ownership, and an ability to turn ideas into action. And if the last few weeks are any indication, SST students are not just