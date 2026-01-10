School of Global Leadership(SoGL) Announces 2026 Intake for PGP-GL with International Residencies Across 7 Countries

Gurugram, January 7, 2026: The School of Global Leadership (SoGL) has opened admissions for its Post Graduate Programme in Global Leadership (PGP-GL), with applications open from January 5, 2026, to February 15, 2026. The programme will commence on April 20, 2026, and is designed for professionals looking to strengthen decision-making and leadership capacity in a world shaped by uncertainty, institutional strain, and rapid transformation.

PGP-GL approaches leadership not as a job title or formal authority, but as the ability to exercise sound judgment, bring diverse stakeholders together, and act with ethical clarity when outcomes are not obvious. The programme is structured for working professionals and learners from a wide range of backgrounds, including public policy, business, law, technology, social impact, journalism, and entrepreneurship.

A core differentiator is the programme’s global residency format, built to provide participants direct exposure to varied governance and leadership contexts across seven countries: India, China, the UAE, the USA, Italy, Belgium, and the Netherlands. These residencies are designed to move learning beyond the classroom by placing participants in real-world settings where they can engage with practitioners, institutions, and ideas that shape policy and leadership outcomes.

Chair of SoGL, Shri. Jayant Sinha, Indian Politician and former member of parliament, said, “SoGL is built on a simple belief: leadership is tested when the answers are not clear. Our pillars are practice-led learning, global exposure, and action-based reflection that help participants build judgment, not just knowledge. We want professionals to leave with the confidence to navigate complexity, work across differences, and make decisions that stand up to scrutiny in the real world.”

Admissions to PGP-GL follow a structured evaluation process. Applicants are required to submit an online application form along with a resume (maximum two pages), two letters of recommendation, academic transcripts, and a video Statement of Purpose. Applications are reviewed for intellectual motivation, leadership maturity, and readiness for an intensive and immersive learning experience. The application portal can be accessed at: https://sogladmissions.bestiu.edu.in/login.php, and programme details are available at: https://sogl.bestiu.edu.in/pgp/.

