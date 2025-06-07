Scientist-Turned-Monk Swami Yugal Sharan To Conduct 11-Day Workshop On Upanishadic teachings In Delhi

Delhi: In a unique blend of ancient wisdom and modern understanding, Swami Yugal Sharan, a scientist-turned-monk, is set to lead an intensive 11-day workshop on the Upanishadas and meditation practices from 13th June to 23rd June 2025 at Sector-16, Rohini, Delhi.

Recognized for his mission to make Vedic teachings accessible and practical, Swami Yugal Sharan has conducted over 150 workshops across 75 cities, bringing the light of the Upanishadas to thousands. These workshops range in duration from 7 to 20 days, carefully designed based on course content and participant groups. With a background in science and a heart immersed in spirituality, Swami Ji’s teachings bridge the gap between logic and faith, tradition and modernity.

Describing the Upanishadas as the crest jewel of all literatures available in the world, Swami Ji believes these ancient scriptures hold the power to guide humanity towards a meaningful and ethical life. His sessions are noted for simplifying profound Vedic concepts, enabling people from all walks of life to understand and apply them in daily living. Notably, his interpretations harmonize Eastern and Western philosophies, emphasizing a universal foundation of values and self-realization.

The upcoming Delhi workshop is open to all age groups – children, youth, and adults. However, Swami Ji places special emphasis on the role of parents in this journey. “Only when parents are educated in these values can they effectively guide and inspire their children,” he states.



The above information is contributed by the Program Coordinator, Ms. Akshita Kumari

https://www.swamiyugalsharan.org/pravachan-1-2025

Organized with free public entry, the event is already generating significant buzz in the local community. Program Coordinator Ms. Akshita Kumari confirmed that preparations are in full swing, with enthusiastic response from both previous participants and newcomers eager to explore the transformative potential of Upanishadic wisdom.