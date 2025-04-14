Seeds of Reform Sown by Minister Nara Lokesh Bear Fruit Early

Updated April 14th 2025, 19:40 IST
Amaravati: Government junior colleges across Andhra Pradesh have achieved their highest Intermediate examination results in ten years, following a series of reforms introduced by Andhra Pradesh HRD Minister Nara Lokesh. The improved outcomes are being attributed to the initiatives launched since he assumed office.
In the Intermediate second-year examinations, 69% of students from government junior colleges passed — the highest in the last decade. In the first year, 47% of students passed, marking the second-highest pass rate in ten years.
Across both government and private institutions:
70% of first-year students passed.
83% of second-year students passed.
Parvathipuram Manyam district reported the highest first-year pass percentage at 70%, while Visakhapatnam recorded the lowest at 34%. In the second year, Parvathipuram Manyam again led with 81%, and Visakhapatnam recorded the lowest with 55%.
Vocational Courses Reach Record Highs
Intermediate vocational course results have also reached historic levels:
64% of first-year vocational students passed, the highest in a decade.
82% passed in the second year, also the highest in the past ten years.
Since taking office, Minister Nara Lokesh has overseen a series of measures aimed at improving the quality of education in government junior colleges. These include the reintroduction of support schemes discontinued during the previous administration and new strategies focused on academic outcomes.
Major reforms implemented under his leadership include:
The future looks bright for the youth of Andhra Pradesh, with a Minister who cares and the Government that invests in their potential.
