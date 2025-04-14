Seeds of Reform Sown by Minister Nara Lokesh Bear Fruit Early

Amaravati: Government junior colleges across Andhra Pradesh have achieved their highest Intermediate examination results in ten years, following a series of reforms introduced by Andhra Pradesh HRD Minister Nara Lokesh. The improved outcomes are being attributed to the initiatives launched since he assumed office.

In the Intermediate second-year examinations, 69% of students from government junior colleges passed — the highest in the last decade. In the first year, 47% of students passed, marking the second-highest pass rate in ten years.

Across both government and private institutions:

70% of first-year students passed.

83% of second-year students passed.

District-Level Results

Parvathipuram Manyam district reported the highest first-year pass percentage at 70%, while Visakhapatnam recorded the lowest at 34%. In the second year, Parvathipuram Manyam again led with 81%, and Visakhapatnam recorded the lowest with 55%.

Vocational Courses Reach Record Highs

Intermediate vocational course results have also reached historic levels:

64% of first-year vocational students passed, the highest in a decade.

82% passed in the second year, also the highest in the past ten years.

Reform Measures Led by Minister Nara Lokesh

Since taking office, Minister Nara Lokesh has overseen a series of measures aimed at improving the quality of education in government junior colleges. These include the reintroduction of support schemes discontinued during the previous administration and new strategies focused on academic outcomes.

Major reforms implemented under his leadership include:

Distribution of free textbooks and notebooks under the Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vidyarthi Mitra scheme.

Launch of the Dokka Seethamma Mid-Day Meal Scheme for Intermediate students.

Promotion of 217 principals in 2024 after a five-year delay.

Centralized assessments introduced from October 2024.

Performance evaluations of teachers tied to internal assessment results.

Extension of college hours from 9 AM to 5 PM.

A 100-day academic support program for underperforming students, with specialized study materials.

Three annual Parent-Teacher Meetings, along with regular distribution of progress cards.

Creation of WhatsApp groups to update parents on syllabus coverage.

Implementation of a “Take Care” system to track academic progress and student attendance.