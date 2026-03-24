Sevora Introduces its Data-Driven Curation System and Human Expertise to Make Fashion Personalised

Sevora , a personal styling platform launched in Kolkata in February 2026, is building its model around a blend of technology and human styling expertise. The platform connects professional stylists with a data-driven curation system that helps analyse body type and colour preferences, build style profiles, manage client history through a dedicated CRM, and create personalised outfit lookbooks.

Alongside these tools, Sevora offers services such as home trials, express delivery in select Kolkata PIN codes, and curated selections from 10+ premium and designer brands.

The idea is to make exploring fashion feel guided rather than overwhelming. Especially when online fashion has made access easier than ever, as with a few taps, you can browse thousands of outfits from different labels.

But it can be both time-consuming and confusing, as you can still be unsure after the endless catalogs. It also happens because most recommendation systems work based on their browsing behaviour or trend data. They rarely consider how an outfit will sit on a particular body type, whether the colours complement someone’s skin tone, or how the outfit fits into a person’s everyday wardrobe.

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Sevora addresses that gap by keeping stylists at the centre of the process. Instead of leaving customers to scroll through large catalogues alone, they start by understanding the individual's first body shape, colour preferences, lifestyle, comfort levels, etc. From there, stylists curate complete looks rather than suggesting individual pieces.

Mashum Mollah, Founder of Sevora, says, “Fashion has always been personal, but the shopping experience has become increasingly impersonal. Sevora was created to bring human expertise back to the centre of fashion discovery, while building an ecosystem where stylists are not just service providers, but key value creators.”

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Sevora’s curation system also helps stylists organise customer insights through body-type analysis, colour matching, evolving style profiles, and a CRM that keeps track of past interactions and preferences. Stylists can then use a built-in lookbook engine to present personalized outfit combinations.

The technology helps in tracking preferences and recognising patterns across customer wardrobes. But the final styling decisions still rely on human judgement. Their stylists look at proportion, balance, and how different pieces work together in real life.

Their model also addresses one of the biggest challenges in online fashion retail. Industry estimates suggest that more than 30 percent of fashion orders in India are returned. The most common reasons are sizing issues, colour mismatches, or purchases made without proper understanding of styling guidance.

Sevora curates complete outfits, and customers can try up to 5 pieces at home before deciding what to keep. The service is currently available across Kolkata. For now, the team is focused on expanding its stylist network and working on fine-tuning the technology that supports the customer's experience.

Sevora is also working on its first Experience Centre in the city. The space will give customers a chance to meet stylists in person, see curated selections up close, and get styling advice face-to-face.