Shadi Events Secures $2 Million In Seed Funding To Market India As Global Wedding Destination

New Delhi: Shadi Events, one of India’s premier luxury wedding planning companies, has raised USD 2 million in funding from two well-known Delhi-based entrepreneurs. The company aims to use the capital to scale its operations and capture the rising wave of international destination weddings outside India, and strengthen its market in India with multiple offices in major destination wedding spots in India. From the majestic palaces of Udaipur to serene beaches in Kerala, Shadi Events has become synonymous with grand celebrations, aesthetic finesse, and seamless wedding execution. The brand now plans to deepen its presence in high-demand wedding hotspots and build a specialized ecosystem to support international clients who choose India for their big day.

“We’re seeing a clear shift—more NRIs and foreign nationals are looking at India not just as their homeland but as the ultimate wedding destination. Our goal is to make this experience world-class from start to finish,” said CP SHARMA, Founder of Shadi Events.

What’s Next?

With the fresh infusion of funds, Shadi Events is gearing up to:

Expand to more Tier 1 and heritage wedding destinations across India.

Opening 10 new offices in major destination wedding spots of India

3 overseas offices in Bali, Thailand, and Vietnam for international weddings

Invest in technology to enhance remote wedding planning experiences.

Developing a wedding portal and CRM software for organic leads

Launch a dedicated concierge service for overseas & NRI clients

Onboarding senior planners to handle luxury weddings

The Delhi-based investors, Avnish Panday and Suneet Kumar Singh, bring not just capital, but deep-rooted expertise in hospitality, event management, and consumer experience. Their strategic involvement is expected to help Shadi Events scale faster while maintaining its personalized approach. Their aim is to position Shadi Events as India’s leading Luxury WeddingPlanners in India .

“Shadi Events has cracked the code of what the modern luxury wedding client wants—experiential, flawless, and culturally rich celebrations. We’re excited to back them as they enter their next growth chapter,” said Suneet Kumar Singh, one of the investors.

About Shadi Events

Whether it’s an intimate beach wedding or a multi-day royal affair, Shadi Events specializes in crafting unforgettable wedding experiences. Their full-suite services include:

Venue sourcing and bookings

Decor styling and thematic planning

Vendor & artist management

Guest experience and hospitality

Choreography, photography, and on-ground execution

With over 5000 weddings executed across India, the company has earned the trust of celebrities, industrialist families, and high-net-worth NRIs.