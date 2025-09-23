Shantanu Jugtawat Appointed as Senior Public Prosecutor for Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Headquarters, Delhi

Hailing originally from Jodhpur (Rajasthan), Shantanu Jugtawat is presently also serving as Special Public Prosecutor for the National Investigation Agency ( NIA). | Image: Republic Initiative

New Delhi [India], September 19: The Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, has appointed Shantanu Jugtawat as the Senior Public Prosecutor for the Delhi Zonal Unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

In this role, his responsibilities will include prosecuting narcotics-related cases in courts, providing legal advice during investigations, and overseeing litigation within the concerned jurisdiction.

Hailing originally from Jodhpur (Rajasthan), Shantanu Jugtawat is presently also serving as Special Public Prosecutor for the National Investigation Agency ( NIA).

Shantanu Jugtawat has previously served as Standing Counsel for the Finance Department (Commercial Taxes), Government of Rajasthan.

An alumnus of the National Law Institute University (NLIU), Bhopal, Jugtawat has been practising before the Supreme Court of India and the Rajasthan High Court since 2010.

Shantanu Jugtawat secured 34th rank in Delhi Judicial Services 2010. He is also a senior member of the Supreme Court Bar Association.