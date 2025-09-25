Sharad Ratri 2025 - Aarambh: A Grand Celebration of Tradition and Togetherness in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad witnessed a spectacular beginning to the Navratri festivities with Aarambh Sharad Ratri, hosted by entrepreneur Shruti Chaturvedi & Manu Khera. The event was a resounding success, drawing a packed gathering of celebrities, influencers, content creators, industrialists, top business leaders of Gujarat, politicians, bureaucrats, and eminent personalities from the Gujarati film industry.

Rooted deeply in traditions, the evening began with a Bhavya Aarti led by a priest from the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Varanasi, alongside five female priests, symbolizing the blend of spiritual energy and inclusive devotion. The ambience was further elevated as the crowd joined in circles for the traditional sequences of 2 Taali, 3 Taali, Raas and Dandiya, keeping the essence of Navratri intact.

Notable dignitaries present at the event included Ajay Patel, Chairman of ADC Bank, GSC Bank, President of Gujarat Chambers of Commerce & Industry, Ravindra Bhati, MLA of Sheo (Rajasthan); Chiranjiv Patel, MD of PC Snehal Group, Pavan Bakeri of Bakeri Group and Razorpay Co-founder Shashank Kumar.

The event also witnessed a star-studded presence from the Gujarati film and entertainment industry, with names such as Malhar Thakar, Mitra Gadhvi, Esha Kansara, Siddharth Bhavsar, Aarohi and Tatsat, Kinjal Rajpriya, and Aanchal Agrawal, among many others who graced the celebrations with their vibrant energy.

As a mark of blessings, all attendees received sacred Prasad from Ambaji Shaktipeeth, tying the evening back to its devotional roots.

Speaking about the event, Shruti Chaturvedi said:

“Aarambh Sharad Ratri was envisioned as a celebration where tradition meets community. We are overwhelmed with the love and participation from everyone who joined us – from leaders and creators to friends and family. This gathering was not just an event, but a reminder of how deeply culture connects us all, and I am grateful to each one who made it special.”