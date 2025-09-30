Sheena Chohan Got Invited As Chief Guest At Mumbai Telugu Cultural Association’s Massive Flora Festival; Gifts 1000 Human Rights Books To Young Girls

Actress Sheena Chohan, best known for her impactful performances in Madhuri Dixit’s The Fame Game, Kajol’s The Trial, and City of Dreams, has carved her space in the industry as a versatile performer. Apart from her acting journey, Sheena is also celebrated as a Human Rights Ambassador for the United Nations, where she has reached out to over 200 million people across Asia with her campaigns for freedom and equality. Now, ahead of her Pan-Indian film Jhatsya Maranam Dhruvam, along with JD Chakravarthy, where she plays a tough police inspector, Sheena continues to balance her reel and real-life responsibilities with grace.

Recently, Sheena was invited as the Chief Guest at the massive flower celebration organized by the Mumbai Telugu Association. The vibrant event drew a gathering of nearly 3,000–3,500 women who participated in various traditional flower-themed activities, including rangoli and intricate decorations.

This floral festival signifies Mana Telengana Bathukamma. Bathukamma is known as a floral arrangement. The festival is known for its beautiful, stacked, floral arrangements that resemble a temple built using seasonal flowers. it also symbolises the connection between earth, water, and humans, celebrating womanhood and the Cultural spirit.

Sheena, who is also a renowned Human Rights Ambassador, made the occasion even more special by gifting 1,000 human rights books to young Telugu girls and youth. Her thoughtful gesture aimed to spread awareness about rights and empower young women with knowledge for their future safety and self-development.

Sharing the video and her experience about the event on her social media, Sheena penned down a sweet note with the adorable video she wrote, ”At the Mumbai Telugu Cultural Association, celebrating the vibrant Flora Festival with young girls and 3,000 inspiring women of the Telugu Cultural Society of Mumbai gave them a piece of my heart through this moment of togetherness and celebration. I also shared my new South film teaser with the audience.

“ I was overwhelmed with the love and warmth I received from everyone. I danced my heart out with them — it was such a surreal feeling. Seeing so many young girls out there, I wanted to gift them something meaningful, so I gave them human rights booklets. These booklets will help them in the near future to understand and stand up for their safety and rights.”