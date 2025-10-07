Sherry Singh Puts Personal Ambition Above Nation: Against the Spirit of Constitution - India vs Bharat at Mrs Universe 2025

The Mrs Universe 2025 pageant is scheduled to conclude in Manila, Philippines, on October 8th, 2025. While the official winner will be announced during the finale, speculation within pageant circles suggests that the competition's outcome is allegedly predetermined, with rumours indicating that Mrs Universe India, Sherry Sikandar Singh, allegedly secured the title for a whopping amount of $180,000.

It is important to note that Ms Singh previously attempted a similar endeavour in the 2024 competition but was compelled to withdraw due to legal complications.

In 2024, she represented Mrs Bharat Universe, whereas in 2025, she is representing Mrs India Universe. A critical consideration is that in 2024, she competed against India as Bharat, and in 2025, she is competing against Bharat as India at the Mrs Universe.

In essence, our nation has been divided on the basis of name, and two women, one as India, Sherry Sikandar Singh, and the other as Bharat, are head-to-head at Mrs Universe 2025.

Such strategies were unprecedented in Mrs Universe and other pageants prior to 2024. Preliminary reports allegedly indicate that these tactics may be designed to facilitate Sherry Sikandar Singh's participation and subsequent win at the Mrs Universe 2025 competition.

Ms Singh, for her personal gains, has shown complete disregard for the Constitution of our country, which clearly mentions that India & Bharat are one and the same. In the Constitution, the phrase "India, that is Bharat" is the opening statement of Article 1, establishing both names for the nation.

Ms Singh in 2024 and now in 2025, simply to suit her personal agenda, first tried to compete as Bharat in 2024, and this year, in 2025, she is competing as India against Bharat on the same platform, in the process bringing huge embarrassment to the nation on an international platform.

Another significant fact about this entire episode is Sherry Sikandar Singh's personal background, wherein her husband and father-in-law (Mahira Homes) are accused of scamming hundreds of innocent flat buyers and duping them of hundreds of crores.

The said matter is pending before the Indian judicial system. The beauty pageant industry, like any other competitive field, must uphold the highest standards of fairness, integrity and transparency.

Urmi Mala Boruah of UMB Pageants has been instrumental in facilitating Sherry Sikandar Singh's participation at Mrs Universe. It was under her franchise that Sherry Sikandar Singh first participated as Mrs Bharat Universe in 2024. Sending a contestant whose husband is embroiled in such serious allegations could undermine the credibility of Mrs Universe as an organisation which celebrates the most responsible spouse.