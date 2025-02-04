Shilpa Reddy falsely claims an investment in SustainKart, Kanthi Dutt clarifies

Shilpa Reddy and Kanthi Dutt gained popularity with their venture SustainKart which is an e-commerce for ecofriendlly products. The platform has shut down due to funding winters and improper cash flows as per Kanthi Dutt’s statement. In an interview, Shilpa Reddy claims to have made an investment of 2 crores in SustainKart that went down the drain.

Responding to her statements & other allegations, Kanthi Dutt recently took it up that Shilpa Reddy threw him under the bus. Adding that, Shilpa Reddy didn’t make any investment in SustainKart & only holds founder sweat equity in the company.

He also added that, Shilpa Reddy was the CFO of the company handling all the financial affairs. Post her resignation, she took to her Instagram claiming to have parted ways with the company. Denying the same, Kanthi Dutt stated that, currently Shilpa Reddy holds 31,87,500 shares in the company and is still a designated partner in SustainKart Marketplace LLP.