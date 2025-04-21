Shivani Bhattacharya: Expert Coach for Sleep, Stress, and Leadership Success

Based in Mumbai, Shivani Bhattacharya is a globally trusted coach who has worked with over 100 women leaders, guiding them through challenges related to workplace stress, burnout, and sleep disorders. With over 15 years of experience in demanding corporate roles, she brings a deep understanding of the pressures professionals face — because she has lived them herself.

Her personal journey of navigating burnout, sleepless nights, and health setbacks became the foundation for her passion for holistic well-being. Today, as a Certified Stress & Sleep Coach, a Behavior Change Psychology Specialist, and a Mindfulness practitioner trained at Rice University, Shivani empowers professionals to reclaim their energy, strengthen resilience, and thrive in their careers — without compromising their health or personal life.



How Shivani’s 1:1 Coaching Transforms Lives

Many women leaders tend to push through chronic stress and exhaustion, believing it to be part of their professional journey. However, Shivani firmly believes that burnout is not a badge of honor — it is a critical warning sign that needs attention.



Through her structured and science-backed 1:1 coaching programs, Shivani helps individuals break free from stress cycles, restore healthy sleep patterns, and regain control over their lives.

Her coaching enables clients to experience:

· Restorative Sleep — Helping them fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up truly refreshed, without depending on caffeine or sleep aids.

· Mental Clarity & Focus — Guiding them to calm their racing thoughts, enhance concentration, and make confident decisions even under high-pressure situations.

· Emotional Resilience — Equipping them with tools to respond to stress calmly and thoughtfully, rather than feeling overwhelmed or reactive.

· Sustainable High Performance — Supporting them in excelling in leadership roles while preserving their health, energy, and personal life.



One of her clients, a senior finance executive struggling with persistent stress and sleeplessness, shared:

"I didn’t realize how much my lack of sleep was affecting my career. The small, practical strategies Shivani introduced changed everything. Now, I feel more in control, focused, and productive."



Client Success Story: From Burnout to Career Breakthrough

A full-time mother and tech professional was on the verge of quitting her job, convinced there was no way to manage both career and home. Through a client referral, she began working with Shivani.

· Phase 1: Recovery & Rest – The initial focus was on burnout recovery through prioritizing sleep and small, daily self-care actions. Simply having a space to talk about her struggles without judgment brought immense relief.

· Phase 2: Stress Management – Once her energy stabilized, Shivani introduced breathwork, mindfulness techniques, and cognitive reframing to help her shift her mindset and manage stress more effectively.

Within just eight weeks, Not only she regain her energy and confidence, but she also achieved a long-awaited promotion — something she once thought impossible. Today, she manages both her professional role and personal life with clarity, calm, and balance.

Addressing Common Challenges with Shivani’s Expert Guidance



It’s common for women who seek Shivani’s support to grapple with persistent chronic stress, the complexities of balancing caregiving responsibilities, and the difficulty of establishing healthy boundaries, often leading to burnout.

· Navigating Caregiving & Burnout: The challenge of balancing a demanding career with caregiving can feel insurmountable. Shivani equips clients with mindfulness techniques that can be integrated even during work hours, helping to reduce mental clutter and restore energy. One client noted, "I never realized how small moments of mindfulness could make such a difference. I feel more present, less overwhelmed, and more in control."



· Overcoming Lack of Boundaries: Many women find it hard to say "no," which often leads to chronic exhaustion. Through assertive communication coaching, Shivani empowers clients to set boundaries that protect their well-being without feelings of guilt. A client shared, "Learning to communicate my limits clearly has not only reduced my stress but also improved my relationships both at work and at home."



Read This Also: Justice K S Hegde Institute of Management: Crafting Global Business Minds for a Changing World



A Personalized, Science-Backed & Holistic Approach

Shivani’s coaching goes beyond quick fixes—it’s about lasting transformation. She takes a holistic approach, looking at every dimension of stress in a client’s life to uncover the root cause. Often, stress isn’t isolated—one area spills into another.

For example, one of Shivani’s clients, a senior marketing executive, struggled with sleepless nights due to relentless workplace pressure. However, through coaching, she realized that her overthinking wasn’t just about work—it was also tied to social stress. She felt the constant need to meet others’ expectations, from colleagues to family, which created mental strain and kept her mind racing at night. By addressing these intertwined stressors holistically, she not only improved her sleep and regained mental clarity but also learned to set healthier boundaries and detach from external pressures. This shift not only enhanced her well-being but also made her more confident and present in both her professional and personal life.



Ready to Reclaim Your Energy & Confidence?

For women leaders struggling with burnout, stress, or sleep issues, well-being isn’t a luxury—it’s a necessity. Shivani Bhattacharya helps professionals thrive—not just survive.

· Work with Shivani: Visit her website at www.wellnesswithshivani.com to learn more about her 1:1 coaching programs.