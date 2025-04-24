Shobhit Gour Creates History: @_editing_edition_ Sets New Instagram Record in Asia with 23M Likes

Indore, April 24, 2024 — In a landmark moment for digital creators, Shobhit Gour’s Instagram handle @_editing_edition_ has set a new benchmark by becoming the most liked Instagram post in Asia, amassing a staggering 23 million likes. This achievement surpasses the previous record held by cricket legend Virat Kohli , whose T20 World Cup celebration post had reached 21 million likes.

A New Era of Digital Influence

@_editing_edition_ success is more than just numbers—it signals a cultural shift in the digital world. It showcases how creativity, passion, and authenticity can now rival the fame of global celebrities.

The record-breaking post, praised for its editing finesse, emotional depth, and compelling visual storytelling, has resonated with audiences across the continent—cementing Shobhit Gour’s status as one of Asia’s most impactful digital creators.



From Passion to Record-Breaking Legacy

This achievement is rooted in hard work, originality, and connection with the audience—not endorsements or star power. It’s a victory for every independent creator who dreams of making it big based on talent alone.

Milestone Summary:

• Instagram Handle: @_editing_edition_

• Record Title: Most liked Instagram post in Asia

• Total Likes:23 million

• Previous Record: Virat Kohli (21 million likes)

• City: Indore

• Date Achieved: April 24, 2024

Redefining Digital Engagement

This is more than a social media moment—it’s a turning point in Asia’s digital culture. The rise of @_editing_edition_ proves that virality today is driven by relatable, impactful storytelling, not just celebrity status.