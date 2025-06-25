Shobhitha Saravanan: An Indian Designer’s Global Journey — In Conversation

Shobhitha Saravanan has rapidly become one of India’s most celebrated young graphic designers, earning international recognition for her creative achievements. Her accolades include being named Runner-Up and Honorable Mention for Best of Show in Creative Quarterly’s CQ 74, winning the Graphic Design category in CQ 75, and having her work published in the Creative Quarterly Annual 2024. She has also been featured on The Dieline, the world’s foremost packaging design platform.

Saravanan was a finalist in both the 2024 Communication Arts Typography and Design Competitions—prestigious honors judged by an international panel of industry leaders. Her talent was further recognized with an Honorable Mention at the International Design Awards (IDA). Beyond awards, she has contributed to major projects for Google and Deloitte Digital, leading global marketing initiatives and developing design systems that have been adopted by teams at Fortune 500 companies worldwide.

In this exclusive interview, we focus on the milestones that have shaped her career and her thoughts on representing India on the global design stage.

Q: Shobhitha, you have received multiple honors from Creative Quarterly, including a category win and a Best of Show Honorable Mention. Can you share what these recognitions mean to you and how they have influenced your approach to design?

A: Thank you. Being recognized by Creative Quarterly was a huge honor. It validated my creative direction and inspired me to keep pushing boundaries in my work.

Q: Your work was featured on The Dieline, a leading platform for packaging design. How did this opportunity come about, and what impact has it had on your career?

A: The Dieline is an incredible platform, and having my work showcased there connected me with a wider community of designers. It was an excellent opportunity to share my perspective on branding and packaging, shedding light on the importance of breaking boundaries. My work is firmly rooted in my experience growing up in India, and through this, I have learnt the importance of challenging societal taboos.

Q: You were a finalist in both the Communication Arts Typography and Design Competitions, which are judged by some of the most respected names in the industry. What was it like to have your work evaluated by such an esteemed international jury?

A: It was honestly such an incredible feeling. I’ve looked up to Communication Arts for years, so to have my work seen—and recognized—by an esteemed jury was surreal. These are people who set the bar for the industry, so knowing my work resonated with them was both validating and encouraging.

It reminded me that putting care into the details, trusting my instincts, and staying true to my perspective as a designer really does make a difference. It was a huge confidence boost and just made me even more excited to keep growing and experimenting in my work.

Q: The International Design Awards are known for their rigorous standards and global reach. What did earning an Honorable Mention at the IDA mean for you as an Indian designer?

A: The IDA is a prestigious competition, so being recognized there was very meaningful. It showed me that Indian designers can compete and excel on the world stage. It gave me a real sense of creative validation—not just from a design execution standpoint, but also in terms of concept, storytelling, and cultural relevance. It reminded me that thoughtful, well-crafted work can resonate across borders and disciplines. More than anything, it reinforced my commitment to pushing the boundaries of visual language while staying true to my voice and values as a designer.

Q: Your professional journey includes major projects with Google and Deloitte Digital. Could you describe your role in these projects and how your Indian background influenced your work in a global context?

A: Working with teams at Google and Deloitte Digital gave me the chance to design for truly global audiences and contribute to large-scale projects for a worldwide audience. At Deloitte, I was part of a team creating brand experiences and UI design libraries across digital and physical platforms. At Google, I led creative development for retail marketing assets across products such as Pixel, Android, and Chromebook, ensuring everything from partner banners to in-store displays felt cohesive, engaging, and on-brand.

Coming from India, I naturally bring a layered, multicultural perspective to my work. I think in multiple languages—visually and literally—which helps me approach communication in more nuanced ways. Growing up around such rich visual storytelling, whether in textiles, film, or everyday signage, shaped how I think about form, typography, and rhythm. That influence shows up in the way I approach hierarchy, emotion, and even color.

In global teams, this background helped me offer a fresh point of view, especially when designing for diverse audiences. It also made me more attuned to context and cultural sensitivity, which I think is key when creating work that transcends borders.

Q: What advice would you give to young designers in India who aspire to achieve international recognition?

A: I encourage them to stay curious, keep learning, and don’t wait for permission to start putting their voice out into the world. Embrace your roots, because your unique perspective is your strength. There’s so much talent in India, and I think what sets you apart internationally is not just skill, but perspective. Lean into your unique background, your cultural references, and your lived experiences; that’s what makes your work resonate globally. Also, be curious and stay connected. Follow studios you admire, submit your work to competitions, and reach out to designers you respect, even if it feels intimidating. The design world is more open than we think, and people really do notice when work is honest and well-crafted. And finally, be patient with yourself. Recognition takes time, but every project, even the small ones, is a chance to refine your voice and build something meaningful.