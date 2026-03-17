Shriji Huzur Dr. Lakshyaraj Singhji Mewar to Present MMCF Awards 2026 Celebrating Service, Heritage and Excellence

Udaipur: The annual awards of the Maharana of Mewar Charitable Foundation (MMCF) represent one of India’s enduring traditions of honouring individuals whose work embodies service, courage and dedication to society. The awards were instituted in 1980 by Maharana Bhagwat Singh Mewar, the 75th Custodian of the House of Mewar. Conceived with the vision of recognising individuals who uphold the values associated with Mewar’s legacy, the awards have grown over the decades into a respected platform celebrating contributions across culture, social service, governance, environmental stewardship and heritage preservation.

Previous editions have honoured distinguished personalities from India and around the world whose efforts have strengthened communities, preserved culture and contributed to public welfare. Through this continuing tradition, the awards reflect the ideals of responsibility, courage and service that remain closely associated with the historic legacy of Mewar.

This year, the MMCF Awards 2026 will be presented by Dr. Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, respectfully addressed as Shriji Huzur Dr. Lakshyaraj Singhji Mewar, 77th Custodian of the House of Mewar. Through his role as Chairman and Managing Trustee in the Maharana Mewar Charitable Foundation, he continues to advance initiatives related to heritage conservation, youth development, education, and community engagement. His work reflects a commitment to ensuring that the enduring values of service, responsibility and cultural continuity remain relevant for present and future generations.

The Maharana of Mewar Charitable Foundation has for decades worked towards preserving the cultural heritage of Mewar while supporting initiatives that benefit society. Through programmes related to heritage conservation, education, environmental awareness and social outreach, the Foundation continues to promote the principles of service and community responsibility. The annual MMCF Awards remain one of the Foundation’s most visible initiatives, honouring individuals whose dedication and achievements inspire wider society.

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Among the awardees this year, Dr. Molly Emma Aitken will receive the Colonel James Tod Award, while Mr. Kamlesh Singh will be honoured with the Haldighati Award. The Maharana Udai Singh Award will be presented to Mr. Marimuthu Yoganathan in recognition of his commitment to social service.

The Panna Dhai Award, which recognises extraordinary courage and humanitarian spirit, will be conferred upon Capt. Pranav Chhabria, Tejas Chavan, Mohammad Taj Hayat, Catherine Varshney, Sushmita David, Deborah Tavares and Isha Jayakar. Vedmurti Devavrat Mahesh Rekhe will be honoured with the Maharishi Harit Rashi Award.

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The Maharana Mewar Award will be presented to Ms. Prithika Yashini and Mr. Bhuwanesh Jain. Mr. Tarun Kumar Dadhich will receive the Maharana Kumbha Award, while Mr. Ajay Rawat will be honoured with the Maharana Sajjan Singh Award.

In the field of music and cultural heritage, the Dagar Gharana Award will be presented to renowned flautist Hariprasad Chaurasia for his immense contribution to Indian classical music.

Further recognitions include the Rana Punja Award for Ms. Dimple Chandat, the Aravali Award for Ms. Avani Lekhara and Mr. Ram Ratan Jat, and a Special Award for Mr. Rajesh Vaishnav. The ceremony will also recognise the Best Police Station of Rajasthan, acknowledging excellence in public service and community policing.

Alongside these honours, the Foundation will also celebrate young achievers through the Bhamashah Awards, Maharana Raj Singh Awards and Maharana Fateh Singh Awards, which recognise outstanding students and encourage academic excellence among the younger generation.