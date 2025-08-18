SIBM Pune and IRM India Launch 12 Month On Campus Global Programme in Enterprise Risk Management for Graduates

Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM), Pune, one of India’s top B-schools, and the Institute of Risk Management’s (IRM) India Affiliate, the Indian arm of the UK-headquartered global leader in Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) education across 140 countries, have launched the Global Programme in Enterprise Risk Management (GPERM) — a one-year, full-time, on-campus joint programme covering a blend of business, management, strategy and risk modules. GPERM is open to graduates from any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks and 0–2 years of work experience. Admission is based on the online Risk Management Aptitude Test (RMAT®) followed by a personal interview. The programme is ideal for aspiring business leaders, entrepreneurs, and next-gen family business owners seeking a strong foundation in risk management, corporate governance, ethics, compliance, and leadership.

The jointly certified programme blends world-class curriculum with real-world insights and will prepare candidates for multi-function roles in any sector. Candidates will also join our global community of leaders across 140 countries and receive internship and placement support from SIBM, Pune.

Joining as the Guest of Honour via a virtual address, Dr. Shashank Shah, Director, Viksit Bharat Perspective Planning & Visioning, NITI Aayog, emphasised the importance of risk intelligence as a vital life skill for advancing the vision of Viksit Bharat.

The formal launch ceremony was graced by prominent academic and industry leaders, including Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar, Pro Chancellor, Symbiosis International (Deemed University); Dr. Shrirang Altekar, Director, SIBM Pune; Dr. Madhura Bedarkar, Associate Professor & Deputy Director – Administration, SIBM Pune; Mr. Hersh Shah, CEO, IRM India Affiliate; Mr. Rajeev Tanna (CFIRM), Head – Risk Management and Internal Compliance, Tata Consulting Engineers; Mr. Vishal Jain, Partner and Leader – Enterprise Risk, Deloitte India; Dr. Leena Vijayvargiy, Chief Risk Officer – HDFC Asset Management Company Limited and Strategic Advisory Board Member, IRM India Affiliate; and Mr. Venkatesh S, Head – Risk and Internal Control, Siemens Limited and Strategic Advisory Board Member, IRM India Affiliate.

This collaboration unites the academic strength of SIBM Pune with IRM’s global ERM expertise spanning 140+ countries, responding to the growing need for professionals who can navigate uncertainty with clarity, sound judgement, and cross-functional agility — developing into resilience architects, reputation custodians, sustainability champions, and risk-intelligent leaders in an increasingly complex environment. The launch comes at a time when organisations are grappling with a wave of disruptive risks — from cyber threats and climate extremes to AI upheavals, misinformation, and fractured supply chains — highlighting the need for leaders equipped to convert uncertainty into opportunity.

Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar, Pro Chancellor, Symbiosis International (Deemed University), said: “At Symbiosis and in particular, SIBM Pune, we have always believed in staying ahead of the curve by aligning our academic programmes with real-world challenges. With risk management becoming central to global business strategy, this exclusive collaboration with IRM — the world’s leading ERM professional body — brings to life the only full-time, on-campus programme in India carrying the prestigious IRM badge. Staying true to SIBM’s commitment to the 'Study in India' vision, this initiative brings world-class global education to Indian soil, offering young minds a rare blend of managerial and risk capabilities. The Global Programme in Enterprise Risk Management is a timely step towards building a resilient generation of future leaders.”

Echoing this vision, Hersh Shah, CEO of IRM India Affiliate and India’s Youngest Enterprise Risk Expert, said: “Risk is no longer a function; it is a way of thinking. This collaboration with SIBM Pune signifies our commitment to embedding both risk and opportunity at the core of business education. Through GPERM, we are preparing students not just for their first job — but for a future where resilience, adaptability, and strategic foresight will define success — thereby meeting the huge demand for qualified candidates across industries.

The programme offers a balanced integration of core management subjects—such as international business, human resource management, and strategy—alongside specialised risk modules covering a broad spectrum of risk categories. Students will gain in-depth knowledge of areas including risk culture, ESG, crisis management, internal controls, global risk regulations and standards, and risk reporting.

With a strong focus on experiential learning, the curriculum features case studies, gamified simulations, workshops, industry-led sessions, internships, and industrial visits. It is also designed to enhance career readiness, equipping students for roles in ERM, ESG, risk consulting, compliance, governance, financial and operational risk, forensics, cyber risk, brand risk, supply chain risk, risk-based internal audit, and due diligence — across diverse sectors such as banking, technology, healthcare, aviation, retail, manufacturing, and government.

Participants will develop competencies in analytical thinking, complex problem-solving, data-driven decision-making, negotiation, and stakeholder management, enabling them to make meaningful contributions within corporates, family-owned enterprises, and high-growth startups in any industry. Upon successful completion, all students will receive dedicated placement assistance through SIBM Pune’s extensive career services and industry network, which includes access to curated opportunities, interview preparation, and connections with leading organisations. The certification does not provide exemptions or lead to any IRM professional qualifications.