Siddhant Dhuwali on the rise of Experience Driven dining in India

India’s restaurant industry is undergoing a transformation where dining is no longer defined only by cuisine, but by the overall environment a space creates. Today’s restaurants are becoming immersive destinations where design, music, service, and atmosphere work together to shape how guests experience a place.

For hospitality figure Siddhant Dhuwali, this shift reflects a deeper change in how people engage with dining today. Restaurants are no longer just venues for a meal; they are spaces where people come to socialise, celebrate, and spend time in an environment that feels distinctive.

“Dining today is about the overall energy of a place,” Siddhant says. “Guests notice everything the lighting, the music, the design, the service. When all of those elements come together, it creates a feeling that people remember.”

Across India’s major cities, restaurants are increasingly being designed with this approach in mind. Interiors, spatial layout, music programming, and presentation have become essential parts of the dining narrative. The most compelling spaces are those where every detail contributes to the atmosphere and enhances how guests feel the moment they walk in.

Siddhant believes that evolving consumer behaviour has played a major role in shaping this shift. Today’s diners are more curious and open to exploring places that offer personality and character. Restaurants are becoming social environments where people gather with friends, celebrate milestones, or simply spend an evening enjoying the mood of the space.

“At its core, hospitality is about creating a sense of connection,” he explains. “Food is always central, but the experience around it is what stays with people long after they leave.”

Through ventures such as Baglami in BKC, La Cena in Thane, and Di Mora in Pune, Siddhant Dhuwali has focused on building dining spaces where cuisine, design, and atmosphere come together to form a cohesive experience. Each venue reflects a broader shift in how modern restaurants are being imagined and experienced.