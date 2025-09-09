Sidhi Marwadi: How Kaushalya Chaudhary Built India’s Leading Clean-Label Food Brand From Village Kitchen

Jodhpur, Rajasthan, [Date] – In a food industry often dominated by preservatives, artificial colors, and mass-produced products, one brand has emerged as a force of authenticity and trust—Sidhi Marwadi. Founded by Rajasthan’s Kaushalya Chaudhary, Sidhi Marwadi has rapidly grown into a movement that champions purity, tradition, and women’s empowerment, making it one of India’s most trusted clean-label food brands today.

From a ₹7,500 Phone to National Recognition

Kaushalya Ji’s journey is unlike any typical entrepreneurial story. In 2017, from her small home in Kuri village, Rajasthan, she began recording cooking videos with nothing more than a budget smartphone and a simple desire to share her culture’s recipes.

Her grandmother’s advice to cook and speak in her native Marwadi dialect changed everything. Within weeks, her YouTube channel Sidhi Marwadi went viral, crossing one lakh subscribers in its very first month. Today, that community has grown to over 1.6 million YouTube subscribers and nearly a million Instagram followers.

Her digital success opened the door to mainstream recognition, with Kaushalya becoming the only Rajasthani contestant to reach the Top 12 in MasterChef India Season 8—a validation of her culinary talent and authenticity.

The Birth of a Clean-Label Brand

In March 2024, Kaushalya took a bold step—transforming her popularity into a purposeful brand. Thus was born Sidhi Marwadi: a clean-label food company committed to delivering 100% natural, preservative-free, and chemical-free products.

From hand-ground spices to cold-pressed oils and traditional Rajasthani staples, every Sidhi Marwadi product is built on one promise: “I only sell what I use at home.”

This philosophy struck a deep chord with health-conscious consumers across India who were wary of labels filled with additives and artificial ingredients. Early product batches sold out within days, setting the tone for the brand’s meteoric rise.

Milestones: A Movement in the Making

20 outlets established across India , including a landmark 20th outlet in Jodhpur , celebrated with Bollywood actor Amisha Patel and leading digital creators in attendance.



25+ new outlets in the pipeline , all set to open before Diwali 2025.



Target of 100 outlets by FY 2025–26 , through a women-centric franchise model.



Global orders are already flowing in, with plans to cater to the Indian diaspora abroad.



The Jodhpur celebration was more than an inauguration; it was a defining moment. A brand that started in a rural kitchen is now celebrated alongside Bollywood and digital icons, symbolizing both cultural pride and entrepreneurial achievement.

Why Sidhi Marwadi Stands Apart

In India’s rapidly growing clean-food sector, many brands claim purity. But Sidhi Marwadi has established itself as a leader because of:Authenticity – Rooted in Marwadi tradition, not just marketing.

Transparency – Every product is free from preservatives, artificial colors, and additives.



Cultural Connection – Delivering not just food products, but heritage.



Women Empowerment – Enabling rural women and small entrepreneurs to be part of the growth story.



It is not just a company, but a clean-label revolution that challenges the norms of packaged food in India.

Women Empowerment at the Core

For Kaushalya Ji, the mission was never only about business. Today, Sidhi Marwadi provides income opportunities to 35+ rural women, allowing them to earn while staying within their homes.

The Distributorship & Retail model is another pillar of empowerment. With low investment as well, women entrepreneurs across India are running Sidhi Marwadi outlets & doing business from home as well, They are building identities as business leaders while bringing clean-label food to their communities.

“Sidhi Marwadi is not just my story—it is the story of every woman who dreams of independence without leaving her culture behind,” Kaushalya said during the Jodhpur outlet celebration.

The Brand Philosophy

Unlike mass FMCG players, Sidhi Marwadi does not chase scale at the cost of integrity. Its foundation is honesty: Kaushalya sells only what she herself consumes at home.

This philosophy has earned it not only loyal customers but also recognition as one of the best clean-label food brands in India, where trust is often the hardest ingredient to find.

Vision Ahead: 100 Outlets and Beyond

With its expansion pace, Sidhi Marwadi is on track to achieve its target of 100 outlets by FY 2025–26. The brand is also preparing to enter international markets, where Indian families are actively seeking authentic, chemical-free products.

Kaushalya’s long-term vision is clear: to make Sidhi Marwadi a household name in India and abroad, a brand synonymous with cultural authenticity, quality, and empowerment.

“Our culture is our strength. Sidhi Marwadi is taking Marwadi heritage to the world, proving that clean food, honesty, and tradition can win in today’s market,” she said.

Why Sidhi Marwadi is India’s Clean-Label Leader

In an industry crowded with claims, Sidhi Marwadi stands out because it is not built in a boardroom—it is built in a village kitchen, fueled by authenticity, and scaled with integrity.

It represents the future of Indian food: clean, transparent, and deeply rooted in tradition. With 20 outlets already, 25+ more on the way before Diwali, and a vision of 100 stores by FY 2025–26, Sidhi Marwadi is more than a brand—it is a movement.