Signing of MoU for Academic Collaboration between Patanjali Yogpeeth and Awadhesh Pratap Singh University, Rewa

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Patanjali Yogpeeth, Haridwar—a leading research institute based on yoga, naturopathy, and Ayurveda - and Awadhesh Pratap Singh University, Rewa (Madhya Pradesh), to foster mutual cooperation and academic coordination.

On this occasion, Prof. Rajendra Kumar Kuraria, Vice Chancellor of Awadhesh Pratap Singh University, Rewa, stated that Patanjali Yogpeeth is a premier research institute in yoga, naturopathy, and Ayurveda. He expressed enthusiasm for working jointly with Patanjali to conduct extensive research and share knowledge in yoga, Ayurveda, and naturopathy.