sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Modi-Vance Meet | IPL 2025 | Bengaluru Road Rage | Pope Francis Dies | Former Karnataka DGP Murder | Gold Price | BCCI Annual Contract |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Initiatives News /
  • Signing of MoU for Academic Collaboration between Patanjali Yogpeeth and Awadhesh Pratap Singh University, Rewa

Updated April 18th 2025, 14:57 IST

Signing of MoU for Academic Collaboration between Patanjali Yogpeeth and Awadhesh Pratap Singh University, Rewa

According to Acharya Balkrishna, under this MoU, both institutions will jointly develop and run courses related to yoga, naturopathy, and Ayurveda.

Reported by: Initiative Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
Signing of MoU for Academic Collaboration between Patanjali Yogpeeth and Awadhesh Pratap Singh University, Rewa
Signing of MoU for Academic Collaboration between Patanjali Yogpeeth and Awadhesh Pratap Singh University, Rewa | Image: Republic

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Patanjali Yogpeeth, Haridwar—a leading research institute based on yoga, naturopathy, and Ayurveda - and Awadhesh Pratap Singh University, Rewa (Madhya Pradesh), to foster mutual cooperation and academic coordination.

Key Points of the MoU:

  • The main objective of this MoU is to ensure mutual cooperation in academic, research, and developmental activities in the fields of yoga, naturopathy, Ayurveda, and related Indian traditional knowledge systems.
  • According to Acharya Balkrishna, under this MoU, both institutions will jointly develop and run courses related to yoga, naturopathy, and Ayurveda.
  • The collaboration will also include organizing joint research projects and seminars.
  • There will be an exchange of academic and technical experts between the two institutions to facilitate knowledge sharing.
  • The MoU provides for arrangements for student training, internships, and fieldwork.
  • Both institutions will be able to mutually use resources such as libraries, laboratories, and research facilities.
  • Additionally, integrated operation of certificate, diploma, and degree courses related to yoga and Ayurveda will be undertaken.

On this occasion, Prof. Rajendra Kumar Kuraria, Vice Chancellor of Awadhesh Pratap Singh University, Rewa, stated that Patanjali Yogpeeth is a premier research institute in yoga, naturopathy, and Ayurveda. He expressed enthusiasm for working jointly with Patanjali to conduct extensive research and share knowledge in yoga, Ayurveda, and naturopathy.

Dr. Surendra Singh Parihar, Registrar of Awadhesh Pratap Singh University, Rewa, was also present at the event.

Published April 18th 2025, 14:57 IST