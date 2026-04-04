Silverline Technologies Ltd announces Strategic Pivot in AI Division Towards High-Impact Global Sectors

Highlights:-

Company had received a non-binding letter of Intent from UAE-Based Trueledger Technologies FZE, expressing interest in acquiring up to 20% equity participation in the Company

Company Board of Directors approves Strategic Equity Investment of Rs. 80 crore at Rs. 400 crore valuation

Company has on boarded 24,000 plus registered Users in a week ‘SilverAI’ ; and estimates reaching 5 lakh registered users in 45 days. Annual revenue potential estimates at Rs. 430-450 crore

For H1FY26, company has reported net profit of Rs. 18.41 crore and of Rs. 200.16 crore.

Thane, Mumbai (India), April 2, 2026: Silverline Technologies Ltd (BSE – 500389) a global technology consulting, software and digital transformation solutions will prioritize the development of advanced technologies in Cyber Warfare, Supply Chain Management, and Energy Management. The company also aims to build next-generation threat detection and defense systems designed to safeguard enterprise and state-level digital infrastructure against increasingly sophisticated cyber risks.

The move is in response to the evolving macroeconomic landscape and shifting global geopolitical dynamics, the company will now focus its AI research and development efforts on building proprietary, high-impact solutions across the above critical global sectors.

In parallel, Silverline Technologies will deploy predictive AI models to enhance supply chain resilience, enabling enterprises to anticipate disruptions and optimize logistics amid global uncertainties. The Company is also investing in intelligent energy solutions, focused on grid optimization, efficient resource allocation, and supporting the transition towards sustainable energy ecosystems.

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Commenting on the development, Mr. Yakinkumar Joshi, Managing Director and CFO, Silverline Technologies Ltd said, “This strategic shift underscores the company’s vision to align its innovation roadmap with global priorities, ensuring scalable growth and sustained value creation for its stakeholders. This focused approach will enable the Company to capitalize on emerging global opportunities where AI adoption is accelerating rapidly. By developing proprietary solutions in these critical areas, Silverline Technologies aims to strengthen its competitive positioning while unlocking new revenue streams. The Company is also upgrading its backend infrastructure to enhance scalability and performance, and assured stakeholders that services will resume with improved capacity and a seamless user experience. Company announced that following a sharp 45% surge in Daily Active Users on its primary digital platform and the same will undergo scheduled maintenance for 24–72 hours. “

Company recently launched “AI Studio”, a new image-generation feature integrated into its Silver AI platform. The addition marks another strategic step in expanding the Company’s AI-led product ecosystem and monetisation roadmap. AI Studio enables users to generate professional-grade images through simple text prompts directly within the Silver AI platform. Built on a lightweight architecture, the module is optimized to operate efficiently on low-end GPU environments and supports local deployment use cases, making advanced AI-powered creative tools more accessible and cost-effective for individuals and businesses.

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To accelerate adoption, the Company is offering AI Studio free of charge for an introductory period of three months. Post the promotional phase, the feature is proposed to be introduced as an optional paid add-on at Rs. 249 per month (plus applicable taxes) for users of the paid Silver AI chatbot version, subject to final commercial rollout terms.

In the board meeting held on February 18, 2026, company has approved, in principle, a proposed strategic investment by Trueledger Technologies FZE of up to Rs. 80 crore, representing up to 20% equity participation in the Company, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals. The proposed transaction implies an indicative post-money valuation of approximately Rs. 400 crore, based on forward-looking business projections and planned growth initiatives, particularly in the AI segment. The proposed investment remains subject to independent valuation, regulatory pricing determination, shareholder approval (if required), statutory compliances, and execution of definitive agreements.

The proposal follows receipt of a non-binding Letter of Intent from UAE-Based Trueledger Technologies FZE and reflects strong external validation of the Company’s AI-led growth strategy. The proposed capital infusion is aimed at strengthening the Company’s balance sheet, accelerating growth initiatives, and supporting its technology-led expansion strategy.

Company launched its AI – enabled web platform “SilverAI” - https://ai.silverlinetechnologies.in on 2 Feb 2026 and received good responses with over 24,000 plus registered users in a week’s time reflecting robust market acceptance and growing interest in AI-driven productivity and enterprise solutions. The Platform estimates reaching 5 lakh registered users in 45 days and further plans to reduce Pro Subscription fee to USD 9 per user per month to drive mass adoption At full pro adoption the company estimates annual revenue potential of Rs. 430-450 crore. Even at 10% conversion, annual revenue potential estimated to be around Rs. 43 crore and at 20% conversion it is estimated to be around Rs. 86 crore.

“Silver AI” is the Company’s AI-enabled web platform designed to provide a conversational, assistive interface for productivity and knowledge workflows. The platform has been developed to support users through an intuitive chat-style experience, aimed at improving efficiency in everyday professional and organisational tasks. India’s AI chatbot market is expanding rapidly and projected to reach $26.4 billion by 2031 and Silver AI is well positioned to tap the growing opportunity with the launch of this initiative.

In parallel, the Company is progressing an enterprise-readiness roadmap for Silver AI, including structured templates, role-based usage, and controlled deployments, positioning the platform for future enterprise adoption.

Company has reported a strong growth for the Q2FY26 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Revenue from operations of the company during Q2FY26 has risen to Rs. 100.07 crore, representing a robust growth of over 100 times from the revenue from operations of Rs. 69.7 lakh in the corresponding period last year. Net Profit of the company during Q2FY26 also rise to Rs. 7.26 crore as against net profit of Rs. 3.28 lakh in the corresponding period last year. For H1FY26, company has reported net profit of Rs. 18.41 crore and Revenue from operations of Rs. 200.16 crore.