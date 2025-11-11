'Sindoor Flows In Our Veins Like Shakti': Ritu Sings Opens Up on the Soul of Her New Song | Image: Ritu Sings

Singer–songwriter Ritu Sings has been receiving a stunning response for her newly released track “Sindoor”. The song is touching hearts across the country for its emotional depth, and powerful tribute to feminine strength and Operation Sindoor. Building on the love her devotional track Mangal Gao Ji received, Sindoor marks yet another milestone in Ritu’s artistic journey not just as a musician, but as a storyteller of emotion, culture, and Shakti.

But what does Sindoor truly mean to the woman who created this stirring piece?

Speaking about the personal significance of the word, Ritu Sings shares, “Sindoor is faith. It is eternal and flows in our veins like Shakti, like devotion, like a warrior who is committed to protecting. Sindoor carries the essence of Bharat’s soil.”

Her words reflect the very core of the song i.e. a blend of devotion, feminine courage, and the spirit of Bharat. Rather than limiting sindoor to its traditional symbolism, Ritu’s interpretation elevates it to a universal representation of strength, purity, commitment, and inner power.

Released recently, the song has met with heartfelt reactions across social media, especially from women who resonated with its portrayal of emotional resilience. Audiences are praising Ritu’s soul-stirring vocals, poetic lyrics, and the dignity with which she has narrated the sentiment behind Sindoor.

Rooted in the emotional landscape surrounding Operation Sindoor, the track honours the silent strength of women, their capacity to feel deeply, stand firmly, and radiate Shakti even through pain. The song isn’t just heard; it is felt.