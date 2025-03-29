Skill Development For MSMEs: EDII’s Role In Driving India’s Small Business Revolution

India’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) form the economic backbone of the nation. They contribute nearly 30% to the national GDP and provide employment to over 110 million people. Yet, despite their undeniable significance, many MSMEs continue to struggle with foundational challenges: skill gaps, limited access to resources, and the absence of structured training opportunities. This is where the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Ahmedabad, is making a big difference.

EDII has been working since 1983 to support entrepreneurs across the country. The Institute is recognised as a Centre of Excellence by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India. With an impactful purpose, EDII aims at equipping aspiring entrepreneurs with the skills, mindset, and support systems they need to succeed.

Reaching People Across India

With support from the Ministry of MSME, Government of India, EDII Ahmedabad is implementing one of the country’s largest skilling initiatives—the Entrepreneurship Skill Development Programme (ESDP). In the past year alone, the programme sensitised and trained over 90,000 individuals, with women comprising more than 70% of the participants. From Jammu & Kashmir to Lakshadweep and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, EDII’s reach has extended across the length and breadth of India, delivering entrepreneurial training where it's needed most. This year the outreach is expected to cross 1 lakh participants.

ESDP aims at inspiring and motivating the youth from different strata of the society including women from marginalized communities, differently abled individuals, ex-servicemen and persons below the poverty line, through three key modules— Entrepreneurship Awareness Programmes, Entrepreneurship-cum-Skill Development Programmes, Management Development Programmes. The programme is designed to holistically build entrepreneurial awareness, impart technical and business skills, improve managerial and organizational efficiency, and empower participants across India to set up micro-enterprises in traditional as well as emerging domains.



Introducing Advanced Skills

As part of its efforts under the Entrepreneurship Skill Development Programme (ESDP) scheme, EDII Ahmedabad has been addressing a critical pain point of induction of technologies among MSMEs. Recognizing the need for the adoption and integration of emerging technologies, the institute has conducted residential training programmes focused on high-impact areas such as Advanced Business Analytics, Tendering and Public Procurement using Government e-Marketplace (GeM), Robotics and Automation, and Agro-Processing. These specialized modules are tailored for MSME promoters and senior managers looking for further business growth and professional development.

Helping Entrepreneurs Through Business Clinics

To support first generation entrepreneurs, EDII rolled out the Business Clinic Programme. The initiative offers one-on-one guidance in areas like marketing, finance, HR, technology, and sales. Anyone who is running a business venture or planning to start one, irrespective of his/her physical location, can approach the institute for support by registering online. The support is made available both – offline at EDII campus or regional offices and also through virtual meetings.

Building MSME Capacity with the RAMP Programme

Under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) initiative, EDII has engaged with state governments including Goa and Maharashtra to conduct focused capacity building programmes for Udyam registered MSMEs and Self Help Groups (SHGs). These sessions focus on Intellectual Property Rights, Government e-Marketplaces, Marketing and Branding, Project management, and more. The goal is to help MSMEs grow, formalize their operations, and succeed in a changing business dynamics.

Aligning with India’s Vision

India’s goal of becoming Viksit Bharat and building a strong entrepreneurial culture is at the heart of EDII’s mission. Whether it is through government-supported programmes or private partnerships, EDII is working to turn job seekers into job creators. Its efforts are directly supporting the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan by creating opportunities where they’re needed most.

The Way forward