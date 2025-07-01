Skincare Everywhere. Even in the Metro? In a space where even eating is prohibited, should wearing sheet masks spark a debate?

In the newest episode of ‘Is our current generation eternally doomed?’ A girl was seen catching up on her self-care, in the metro. You read that right, she was seen wearing a face mask in public, on a Delhi metro which she later clarified in another video to be the Mumbai metro.

A simple act of self-care turned into a full-fledged online dispute. Claims of the current content-hungry generation unable to understand social cues or maintain boundaries were thrown around.

We live in a time where the digital world seems more real than the actual one. The shortcut to fame is now paved with viral clips and shock value enabling people to be willing to do whatever it takes for a moment in the spotlight. In a situation like this, when an incident like this occurs, people are quick to call it a desperate cry to earn some ‘clout’.

The girl accused explained her side of the story in a video, explaining that she was not after any social media validation but appreciated the views regardless. In this video, she was seen holding a Tony Moly (A Korean skincare brand) sheet mask, proudly claiming her right to practice her skincare ‘Everywhere, always, even in the metro’.