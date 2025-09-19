Smart Shopping Tricks for Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale & Amazon Great Indian Festival

Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale are about to start soon. These are the major shopping festivals that people in India look forward to purchasing various products. Everyone tries to celebrate by buying their favourite products during this sale time. There are huge discounts on everything, from small household items to the much-loved smartphones and laptops.

Flashy banners, attractive deals and limited-time offers are everywhere during the sale. But have you ever thought whether the deals they are providing are real or fake?. Here, Buyhatke comes into the picture. It is like a trusted shopping friend, observing everything and providing you with suggestions at the right time, which can help you grab the best deals & save your money during sales.

Install Buyhatke Extension Link>>>: Click and Install the Extension



The most important thing here is to know the true value of a product, as well as when the price of that product will decrease. Wouldn’t it be nice if you could know immediately when the product price dropped? This is possible with the price drop alert. You can set an alert for a price you like, and you will receive an email notification when the product price reaches the desired price.

You can know when the price will drop by setting an alert. But it is important to know whether the price they are showing has recently increased or not. Don't believe these offers blindly provided by them. Instead, you should check the product price history graph and know when the price actually went up and down. This way, you can clearly know when a product is at a real discount and when the seller has increased the price. Knowing how a product's price changes month by month is key to safeguarding yourself from the marketing tricks of these e-commerce companies.

Let's see how we can set a price drop alert and find when the price has increased or decreased for the Apple iPhone 16 Pro.

Imagine you have a shopping assistant that shows you which platform offers the cheapest price for a product and provides you with alternatives if the original product is not available. That is exactly what buyhatke provides users with: their compare price and lookalike options.

By using the compare price, users can immediately find out what the price of the same product is available at other stores.

Similarly, lookalike shows similar products that are available at a lower price from other stores.

Another major thing that many people are trying to do during this sale time is to find coupons. Typically, we spend a considerable amount of time searching for coupons on various coupon-providing websites. Even if we search, most of them may not be working properly. Buyhatke automatically finds coupons and adds the best coupon at checkout time. To be clear, it is like a coupon deal hunter that works for you 24 hours a day.

If you've seen all these offerings combined, it looks like a shopping assistant to help you shop smart and save money. This will help to avoid the marketing hype made by these stores.