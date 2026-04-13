Snitch, AIPL Group, Star Plus, Delta Group, FrameBoxx and More Trust the New-Age Startup Redefining DOOH Advertising in India

In an increasingly fragmented media landscape, It’s Spotlight is emerging as a trusted partner for leading brands including Snitch, AIPL Group, Star Plus, Delta Group, Paradise Group, Arihant Builders, FrameBoxx, and Homeland Group, positioning itself as a startup that is redefining digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising in India.

At a time when capturing consumer attention has become more challenging than ever, the company is leveraging the resurgence of cinema audiences to deliver high-impact brand engagement in one of the most immersive environments available today. With theatres witnessing a strong return of footfall driven by large-scale film releases, It’s Spotlight is enabling brands to connect with audiences in moments of undivided attention and heightened emotional engagement.

Founded by Sanya Jindal and Virkaran Singh under Skuka Solutions Pvt. Ltd., It’s Spotlight operates at the intersection of technology, data, and media. While Sanya Jindal leads the company’s technology, AI systems, and analytics architecture,focused on transforming physical media into measurable, intelligent ecosystems, Virkaran Singh drives sales, partnerships, and expansion, scaling the platform across premium environments and strengthening brand collaborations.

The platform’s growing adoption among top brands reflects a broader shift in advertising strategy, where marketers are moving toward high-attention environments backed by data and accountability. By combining research-driven media planning with AI-led audience analytics, It’s Spotlight is helping brands convert cinema footfall into measurable engagement and real business outcomes.

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The recent cinema boom, including releases such as Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has further accelerated this momentum. Capitalising on this surge, It’s Spotlight has enabled brands to maximise visibility and impact during peak audience influx, turning theatrical footfall into a high-performing advertising opportunity.

Sanya Jindal, Founder and Director, It’s Spotlight, said that the current shift in cinema audiences marks a defining moment for the evolution of physical media, adding that the company is building a deeply integrated, AI-led analytics ecosystem that goes beyond traditional impression-based models. She noted that It’s Spotlight delivers real-time intelligence on audience presence, dwell time, movement patterns, and engagement signals, enabling brands to make more informed and effective decisions.

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She further added that the company aims to transform every screen into an intelligent interface where data, content, and context work seamlessly together, while continuing to invest in predictive analytics, AI-driven decisioning systems, and immersive formats. “We are not just responding to the current momentum,” she said, “we are building for what comes next, where DOOH evolves into a fully measurable, adaptive, and experience-led medium, and we are looking forward to curating even more dynamic, data-driven environments that redefine how brands connect with audiences in the real world.”

Virkaran Singh, Founder and Director, It’s Spotlight, added:

“Cinemas today are more than just viewing spaces, they are immersive environments where audiences are fully engaged. Keeping Aamir Khan’s vision of love for theatres in mind, we aim to cater to the best of audiences. Directors and producers are putting in their best efforts to create films that bring people back to cinemas, and exhibitors are continuously enhancing the theatre experience. As a platform, we believe brands deserve the same level of excellence.

Our approach is built on research-driven media buying, ensuring that every campaign is strategically placed to maximise impact and performance. We focus on delivering real ROI, where brand visibility translates into meaningful engagement and measurable outcomes. This is why brands are placing their trust in us. With the current cinema surge, including opportunities around films like Dhurandhar: The Revenge, we are committed to helping brands make the most of this moment while working towards revolutionising how DOOH is experienced and delivered in India.”