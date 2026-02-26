Solar Surge: Fujiyama Power Systems' 29-Year Power Play from Rooftops to 1GW Ambitions

New Delhi [India], February 25: India's rooftop solar revolution isn't waiting for policy—it's exploding, thanks to pioneers like Fujiyama Power Systems (formerly UTL Solar). From humble beginnings 29 years ago, this homegrown powerhouse has lit up millions of homes with integrated solar solutions. With Q3 FY26 revenue leaping 73.8% to ₹5,885 million and EBITDA margins at 18.7%, Fujiyama is charging ahead. We spoke to Pawan Kumar Garg, Founder & Joint Managing Director, on the eve of massive expansions.

29 Years of Innovation: Facilities and 650 Engineer Brains

Fujiyama's backbone? Sprawling facilities in Greater Noida, Dadri, Bawal, Parwanoo, and Ratlam, powered by a 650-strong engineering army driving R&D breakthroughs.

"Fujiyama Power Systems has powered India's solar dreams for 29 incredible years, evolving from basic modules to full-stack rooftop leaders," Garg beams. "Our key manufacturing hubs in Greater Noida, Dadri, Bawal, Parwanoo, and Ratlam deliver end-to-end production excellence. What truly sets us apart is our R&D powerhouse with 650 dedicated engineers, innovating next-gen efficiencies, rMPPT tech, and smart BMS for unbeatable performance."

Advertisement

This isn't assembly—it's invention at scale.

B2C Magic: Integrated Solar for Tier-2/3 Heartland

Advertisement

Forget fragmented kits. Fujiyama's B2C model bundles solar panels, inverters, batteries, and chargers into seamless SPGS systems, tailored for Tier-2/3 cities where rooftops rule.

"Our B2C integrated Solar Power Generating Systems (SPGS) model shines in the rooftop market, especially Tier-2/3 cities, by offering complete solar panels, inverters, batteries, and chargers in one reliable package," Garg explains. "We differentiate through affordability, plug-and-play ease, and superior after-sales support, making solar accessible and hassle-free for households and MSMEs. This end-to-end approach crushes competition, driving mass adoption with zero-compromise quality."

Rooftops aren't a niche—they're Fujiyama's empire.

Q3 FY26 Fireworks: 73.8% Revenue Rocket, Rock-Solid Margins

Explosive growth: Q3 FY26 revenue hit ₹5,885 million (up 73.8% YoY), with EBITDA margins at a healthy 18.7%. Demand, efficiencies, and scale are the sparks.

"Q3 FY26's stellar 73.8% revenue growth to ₹5,885 million and 18.7% EBITDA margins were powered by surging rooftop demand, optimized operations, and our integrated model's pull," says Garg. "Key drivers include expanded channel reach, cost efficiencies from in-house manufacturing, and policy tailwinds. These gains are highly sustainable, backed by our scalable supply chain and India's rooftop boom ensuring years of profitability."

Numbers don't lie—this is solar's golden run.

1GW Dadri Leap: Supply Chain Supercharged

January 2026 milestone: The new 1GW solar cell plant in Dadri, plus Ratlam upgrades, locks in self-reliance amid global disruptions.

"Our brand-new 1GW Dadri solar cell plant, commissioned in January 2026, alongside Ratlam expansions, transforms supply chain resilience," Garg shares excitedly. "These upgrades cut import risks, boost cell-to-module integration, and slash costs by 20-25%. We're now future-proofed for 10GW ambitions, delivering faster, cheaper, greener solar to every corner of India."

From dependency to dominance.

8,200 Partners, 6,300 Engineers: Southern Storm Incoming

Nationwide muscle: 8,200+ channel partners and 6,300 service engineers ensure doorstep service. Next? Twin branding to conquer South and East.

"With over 8,200 channel partners and 6,300 service engineers, we're deepening penetration in Southern and Eastern states through smart twin branding," Garg outlines. "This strategy amplifies reach, builds trust via localized service, and accelerates sales in high-potential markets. Expect 50%+ growth in these regions as we blanket India with reliable solar."

Distribution isn't logistics—it's domination.

Rooftop Goldmine: rMPPT, ALMM, and Residential Boom

Policy perks like ALMM lists and subsidies supercharge residential solar. Fujiyama eyes rMPPT tech and smart BMS for the win.

"Amid booming rooftop demand and strong policy support, we see massive opportunities in residential adoption, our revolutionary rMPPT technology, and ALMM compliance for inverters/BMS," Garg envisions. "India's 100 GW rooftop target is our playground— we'll lead with affordable, high-yield systems that make every home energy-independent. The next 5 years? Exponential growth for Fujiyama."