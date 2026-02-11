In India, women’s sport often struggles for attention unless it fits into familiar categories. Cricket, badminton and athletics have found space in the public imagination but disciplines like mixed martial arts still sit on the margins. For women, the gap is even wider. MMA remains unfamiliar, underfunded and largely absent from mainstream sporting conversations.

Sonam Zomba’s journey has unfolded within this reality.

Hailing from Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, Sonam grew up far from professional training centres and sporting infrastructure. In her early years, combat sports were not only uncommon, they were barely spoken about. For women, the idea of stepping into a cage to fight professionally was almost unheard of. Like many athletes from small towns, Sonam did not grow up seeing people around her build careers through sport.

Her introduction to MMA came much later, during her college years in Guwahati. A friend encouraged her to attend a self defence class at a local gym. At first, it was practical and casual. Over time, training became routine, and routine slowly turned into commitment. What stood out was not rapid success, but her willingness to keep showing up in a sport that offered little certainty.

Advertisement

Progress was slow and often interrupted. Training facilities were basic and financial support was limited. When Sonam finally made her professional debut, the moment ended abruptly. A serious elbow injury forced her first televised bout to stop within minutes. The injury brought concern from her family and her village, many of whom questioned whether MMA was worth the physical and emotional risk, especially for a woman.

She chose to continue.

Advertisement

Sonam stayed back in Guwahati, completed her studies and focused on recovery. Gym fees were managed quietly, often through pocket money. There were no headlines during this period, only repetition. Training, rehabilitation and starting again. Another major setback followed with a knee injury that kept her away from competition for a long stretch.

Throughout this phase, her coach Bhabanjit remained a steady presence. Under his guidance, Sonam returned to competition through regional bouts. The wins were gradual, and recognition came slowly. Over time, her performances earned her opportunities in recognised promotions such as Matrix Fight Night and Brave Combat Federation.

A victory against Jojo Rajkumari marked a shift. Within the MMA circuit, Sonam began to be seen not as an exception, but as a serious contender. That momentum eventually led to a title fight against Russian fighter Anna Safeva for the MFN Strawweight Belt. When Sonam won the bout, the moment reflected years of persistence rather than sudden success.

Her story has now found a larger audience through a short documentary released by fitness and nutrition brand MuscleBlaze. The film stays away from dramatic treatment or manufactured moments. Instead, it follows Sonam through everyday training, injury recovery and the mental pressure that comes with staying in a sport that few people around her fully understand.

In India, attention in sport often follows what is already popular. MMA, especially women’s MMA, does not yet fall into that space. As a result, many athletes train and compete without visibility or support. Stories like Sonam’s help bring focus to these lesser-known journeys, at a time when athletes are still struggling to establish themselves.

The MuscleBlaze documentary also points to a quieter shift in how athletes are being supported. Rather than waiting for medals or titles, some efforts are beginning earlier, when careers are still uncertain. For women competing in sports like MMA, this kind of visibility by India’s leading sports nutrition brand, can matter. It helps reduce the sense of isolation and shows that their work is being noticed.