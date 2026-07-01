Southern Command Gets New Chief as Lt Gen Rajesh Pushkar Takes Charge

Pune: Lieutenant General Rajesh Pushkar, AVSM, VSM on Wednesday assumed charge as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Indian Army’s Southern Command. He succeeds Lieutenant General Sandeep Jain, AVSM, SM, who has taken over as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Lt Gen Pushkar was commissioned into the 74 Armoured Regiment in December 1988. Over a distinguished military career spanning more than four decades, he has served in a wide range of command, staff and instructional appointments across varied operational and geographical environments. His extensive experience has made him one of the Army’s most accomplished senior commanders. Most recently, he commanded 2 Corps during Operation Sindoor, where he was credited with providing decisive leadership and strategic direction.

Throughout his career, the officer has commanded an Armoured Regiment in an operational area, an Independent Armoured Brigade, an Infantry Division and a premier Strike Corps in the Western Sector. He has also held several key staff appointments including Colonel Military Secretary in a Strike Corps, Colonel General Staff of an Armoured Division, Brigadier Quartermaster General of a Strike Corps, Brigadier General Staff of an Operational Command, Additional Director General of the Armoured Corps and Director General Territorial Army. He has additionally contributed to officer training as an instructor at the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla.

Lt Gen Pushkar has also represented India in important overseas assignments. He served as part of the Indian Military Training Team in Bhutan and later as Defence and Military Attache at the Embassy of India in Moscow, with accreditation to Armenia and Belarus. Academically, he is a graduate of the NDA and an alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College, College of Defence Management and the National Defence College. He holds postgraduate qualifications in Defence and Strategic Studies, Management Studies and Defence and International Relations.

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