Spanish Performance wear Brand KELME Enters India, Launches Project 1000 to Fuel India's Next Generation of Athletes

Enters India with experiential retail and e-commerce launch

Launches 150+ competition-grade products for indoor and outdoor sports, featuring advanced moisture-management fabrics and footwear engineered for high-intensity play

Plans to open 70 Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) across India over the next three years

Announces Project 1000, a professional launchpad for aspiring athletes across India

Aims to Back India’s next generation of Olympic-level athletes

As India’s performance wear market expands rapidly, Spanish sportswear brand KELME has entered India with an aim to bridge a critical gap of access to competition-grade performance gear for serious athletes.

The brand has launched its first experiential retail store in Noida alongside a nationwide e-commerce rollout, and plans to open 70 exclusive brand outlets across India over the next three years as a part of its India expansion.

Positioning itself around performance-first products designed for match intensity and high-performance training, KELME is entering India through RSN Sports, aiming to build a long-term presence across both retail and institutional sports ecosystems.

Welcoming the India launch, Carlos García Cobaleda, CEO, KELME Spain, said, “KELME is a Spanish brand with a presence in over 100 countries. We are entering India with trusted partners who bring a clear vision to build the brand in this market. We look forward to contributing to India’s growing sports ecosystem.”

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Ranjit Singh, Director, KELME India , said, “It is often said that nations progress when their sports progress. With this belief, RSN Sports has brought KELME to India with a clear goal to strengthen our sports ecosystem. As the youngest nation in the world, we don’t lack talent-we lack access. Too many athletes are still training without the right performance gear. If we want to build champions, we need to equip them like professionals from day one.”

To which Shiv Kumar Sharma, Director, KELME India, added, “India’s sportswear market has grown rapidly, but serious athletes still struggle to find performance-grade gear built for competitive play. Most brands have focused on lifestyle, our focus is to bring products designed for match conditions and real performance.”

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With a focus on supporting India’s sporting ambitions, the brand has launched ‘Legacy of the Claw: Project 1000’, a three-year initiative to identify and support 1,000 emerging athletes across the country. The programme will work with academies, coaches, and clubs to provide selected athletes with professional-grade gear, structured support, and potential exposure to international training environments.

Anurag Singh, CEO, KELME India, said, “The next phase of India’s sportswear market will be performance-led. As more athletes train seriously at the grassroots level, the demand for technically advanced, competition-grade products will grow stronger.”