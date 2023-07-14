10 Must Read Author And Books Of 2023

Lets discover the world of books and readers. Presenting 10 authors who have come up with some of the interesting jaw dropping stories. Here are 10 must read authors/book of 2023 for the readers

1. Swapna Sanchita, Author, Ricco A Tale of Adventure

Swapna Sanchita is a talented and versatile author known for her compelling storytelling and profound exploration of human emotions. With a passion for literature and a keen observation of the human experience, Sanchita has captivated readers with her unique narrative style.

Her children's book Ricco A Tale of Adventure was published by Leadstart in 2022 and was an immediate Amazon Bestseller. Ricco: A Tale of Adventure is a thrilling story that takes readers on an unforgettable ride. Ricco, a spider, meets Commander Taran5, a member of the elite GloSSI- Global Spider Services Intelligence and is catapulted into a life of commandos and secret missions! Ricco has the task of deactivating a human scientist who wants to tame and train spiders to do her bidding. Swapna weaves a tale filled with excitement, danger, and unexpected twists.

2. Mainak Dhar, Author, The First Assassin

Author Mainak Dhar’s new book ‘The First Assassin’ has been positively reviewed as a breathtaking tale of espionage and conspiracy, high action, deep intrigues, dark humor that will delight thriller lovers. It also won first place in Amazon’s Pen to Publish contest. Mainak Dhar wears many hats. An MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad with over two decades of experience in the corporate world, his ‘day job’ involves leading businesses and teams as a CEO. He is the author of over twenty books, many of which have been bestsellers. His books have been translated into Turkish, Vietnamese, Japanese, French, German, Portuguese and Hindi, with close to half a million copies sold worldwide. He is also a passionate student of Karate and holds a Black Belt.

3. Vishesh Dubey, Author, The last Sutta

Author Vishesh Dubey’s new release will make you laugh, cry and nostalgic.The author has a simple style of writing which connects with the mass. The book is about chasing dreams at all costs form the core of his stories.The Last 'Sutta' is about one such middle class guy who faces rejection from his rich girlfriend. He buys a pack of 20 cigarettes and sets a goal for himself, to smoke a cigarette everytime he takes a step closer to his goal of destroying this rich kid's ego. The story's main lead 'Abhay' is an Anti Hero character, someone you cannot hate. The Last 'Sutta' gives the middle class youth a different perspective to chasing your dreams and goals.

4. Monisha K Gumber, Author, Teen Trilogy

Monisha K Gumber is amongst a handful of Indian authors who addresses issues faced by contemporary desi teens, specially growing-up girls. Her popular YA graphic novels titled Sick of being Healthy, Dying to Live and Dolly won’t Play are now combined and offered as a complete package titled 'Teen Trilogy'. The book focuses on the wacky lives of three close friends Tara, Megha and Dolly dealing with their unique experiences with boys, school and never-ending expectations of the society in general. They are colloquial, motivational, and highly entertaining. Yet, her narrative can get hard-hitting, raw, and intense at times, which has garnered thousands of ardent online followers specially those who enjoy the combination of illustrations, ideas and words.

5.Sai Chandravadhan Bommadevara, Author, Song of the Trinity: The rise of Kali

Sai Chandravadhan Bommadevara, writing under the pen name Vadhan, is an author who skillfully weaves the rich tapestry of stories, based on Indian mysteries, poignances, and wonders.Vadhan is leaving an indelible mark on the literary world with his five published books. Recently, Vadhan launched his latest fantasy thriller, 'Song of the Trinity: The rise of Kali,' inviting readers to embark on an epic adventure, filled with mythical elements and profound storytelling.

His ability to using image building tools to ‘show rather than tell’ his story to readers is more than evident in Song of the Trinity. The book has, less than two months from release, already garnered rave reviews from influencers, literary magazines and national newspapers.

6. Kapil Pathare, Author, Maiden Innings

Kapil Pathare is a successful businessman turned author who has recently launched his third book titled "Maiden Innings." While he has made a name for himself in the corporate world, Kapil has a deep passion for cricket and has translated this passion into writing.

In "Maiden Innings," Mr Kapil turns his attention to women's cricket, an area that has been gaining increasing attention in recent years. The book explores the rise of women's cricket, both in terms of its history and its current state, and provides insights into the challenges and triumphs of female cricketers. Through their stories, he hopes to inspire the next generation of female cricketers and to encourage young girls across the country to pursue their passion for sports.

7. Dr. Manishaa Mani, author, Kaash tum samajh Paate

Dr. Manishaa Mani is an Poetess/Reiki Master/Pendulum Dowser/Author/Meditation instructor /Motivational speaker/Radio Jockey /Art of living volunteer and Member of Indian Literature society. She has done Phd in economics. Mani is her pen name.She is a proud mother of two beautiful soul whom she considered as her biggest strength. She is a founder of “Karma Healing ray”, through which she take her spiritual classes .Dr. Manishaa heals people through Reiki and also gives Reiki training session to people who are interested. She also predict through pendulum dowsing . As an Author , she has written three poetry book and four anthologies. Recently one of her admirer has written her biography “Manishaa A flight of courage” which was released by Bollywood actor shishir sharma of movie “Razzi”. In the literary world she has been awarded with 29 awards so far.

8. RAJA JAIN, Author, AAINA JAZBATO KA

Author Raja Jain, hails from Kolkata and he developed the inspiration of writing from his school days. The author states that how due to various family responsibilities and growing business he could not really devote his time to writing.

It’s only during the Covid Lockdown days he started writing. His latest release ‘AAINA JAZBATO KA’ is a collection of shayari and Ghazals. The book is all about the experience one encounters while in a romantic relationship. The book leaves its readers with a feeling that the author has managed to bring in their hearts. The book gives a message of being careful and avoiding unnecessary confrontations while in a relationships. One can find the book on Amazon and in all the leading book stores across India.

9.Aurijit Ganguli, Author, The Mystery Mountains

Author Aurijit Ganguli is an engineer by education. Aurijit took up novel writing recently.The Mystery Mountains is a fast-paced adventure thriller and have been widely appreciated.

The book talks about various mysteries. As per the calculation of certain ancient sages, the Earth is likely to pass through the path of large comet fragments and astral debris around 2030. Such cataclysm can cause widespread devastation for all species and decimate human civilization. After solving the spine-chilling mystery behind the disappearance of a few botanists, chef Lisa and botanist Arjun get paired up with an impassioned archaeologist. Together, they set out to unearth the clues that will lead them to a primordial knowhow, which may neutralize the impact of the impending cataclysm significantly. Guided by the wise ones from a pre-historic tribe of Peru, they travel to different continents to untangle the web of mysteries that is beyond their wildest imagination.

10.Anupama Ravindran Menon, Author, Dear Manusha

Anupama Ravindran Menon, fondly known as her Anu, is a second generation Malaysian Keralite. Born and brought up in the humble suburbs of old Seremban town in Malaysia, she quotes her family as the crux of everything she is today dedicating it mainly to her dad, Mr Ravindran Menon. A doctor in the armed forces by profession, she did her first solo art exhibition entitled “Hridhaya: The Language of Heartbeats” in 2019. She has also authored two books, first published as a joint author in “Plotpourri-anthology of short stories”, followed by her debut solo venture “Dear Manusha” which has also won her multiple awards and recognitions despite being the new kid in the block.

Dear Manusha” is short novel, a scripture pivoting as a memoir to love & beloved ones. It is a bird’s eye’s view through the lens of someone who has lost & yet hones on the strength of memory & love to inspire & aspire our healing journeys in life.