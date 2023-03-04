$10k To $1000000 Chance: Big Eyes Coin Launches Latest Loot Box As Polkadot, Polygon Slump

Strike while the iron is hot seems to be the mantra followed by Big Eyes Coin (BIG- https://bigeyes.space/) in what is proving to be an exciting crypto presale. Having just launched three loot boxes to the public, it is following it up with an even bigger box of rewards that could leave investors with $1m in their crypto wallets. It’s the sort of exciting week that Polygon (MATIC) and Polkadot (DOT) would have been hoping for as both coins faced a price drop.

Crypto presales are often a time to assess where a coin stands within the market and iron out mistakes. For Big Eyes Coin, the answer is obvious: the public is sizzling with excitement. With a target of $50m, Big Eyes Coin is more than halfway there, having surpassed $30m as Stage 12 in its presales opens. It is set to launch itself into the market like a pouncing cat. Other meme coins, better beware; this kitty has big claws!

The Excali-Paw Master Chest Is Here

Big Eyes Coin recently launched three loot boxes which generated excitement, and it has followed it up with a fourth box that can only be described as gigantic. The Excali-Paw Master Chest is a mouthful, but the sense of epic that lies within the name is deserved. It is purchased at almost $10k, which seems staggering, but the rewards can make it seem ridiculously small.

As ever with Big Eyes Coin loot boxes, you cannot make a loss on an acquisition, so the base prize in this box starts at $10k, but then it ranges upwards and includes a mouthwatering maximum reward of $1m.

That’s right. Big Eyes Coin is offering you $1,000,000 worth of BIG tokens. Is it any wonder that the new feline crypto has struck such a chord with its community?

As Big Eyes Coin is currently in its presales, this is not an opportunity to be missed. Anyone even vaguely tempted by what the BIG community is currently producing would be wise to act quickly and get a hold of some BIG tokens for themselves. Who knows, maybe they’ll end up with $1m worth of tokens!

Of course, Big Eyes Coin is also offering three other loot boxes if investors are not ready yet to try their luck for $1m worth of BIG tokens, and these are three boxes worth your money.

The Cute Box is opened at $100 and offers prizes from $100, $120, $300, $800, and $5000 worth of BIG tokens. The Kitty Vault can be unlocked at $500, and its prizes range from $500, $600, $1.5k, $4k, and $25k in BIG tokens. The biggest box is the Super Saiyan Box, which can be bought for $1000. Its prizes include $1k, $1.2k, $3k, $8k, and $100k in tokens.

A Sense Of Community Is Propelling Big Eyes Coin Forward

As mentioned before, Big Eyes Coin has structured its loot boxes in such a way that investors cannot make a loss on what they buy. This emphasizes the sense of community that underpins Big Eyes Coin as it seeks to protect its members from financial loss where possible. It includes members holding BIG tokens in the decision-making functions to determine the crypto’s direction. It also regularly promotes friendly competitions on Twitter, where it encourages its followers and members to participate in an inclusive and fraternal atmosphere.



There aren’t many community-rooted cryptos around, but Big Eyes Coin is one of them, and it is currently building its success on its ability to cultivate a relationship of trust and openness with its members.

Polygon And Polkadot Both Witness Price Plunges This Week

Polygon (MATIC) is an open-source blockchain platform that enables blockchain networks to connect and scale and create an ecosystem compatible with Ethereum. Its native token is named MATIC, and it has been one of the top crypto coins to invest in. This week, however, saw the price drop by nearly 8%, although it still sits in the top ten of CoinMarketCap rankings for cryptos.

Polkadot also suffered a price drop in a similar range, and its market cap currently stands at just north of $7m. Its appeal for investors has often been in its capacity to connect different blockchain networks, explaining why many projects were and are still built on its ecosystem.

Despite the price plunge, both Polkadot and Polygon remain excellent cryptocurrencies to buy in 2023.

For more on Big Eyes Coin and its exciting new loot box, see below!

Presale: buy.bigeyes.space

Website: bigeyes.space

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

(Disclaimer: The above is non-editorial content and Republic Media Network does not vouch, endorse or guarantee any of the above content.)